No two mobile games released this August were alike. At one end, the reboot of the Samurai Shodown series promised action-packed brawling, while at the other, the thoughtful and relaxing puzzle game Unpacking offered an intimate look at how we change over time.

We've put together this list of all the best Android games released this July, perfect for those who like to keep up with all the latest games. So grab your phone, put in a pair of the best wireless earbuds, and get ready to play.

1 Samurai Shodown

The first Samurai Shodown game came out in 1993 and was rebooted in 2021 with a brand new game tailored for modern fighting game audiences. While there are some drawbacks (notably no controller support), this port of the 2019 console game doesn't leave out any features; it's the full experience, including multiplayer modes.

Samurai Shodown is an excellent adaptation of a decades-old franchise, perfect for anyone who loves exploring SNK's library of games. Even younger fighting game fans will appreciate the strategic action packed into this charismatic game. Remember, it's a Netflix Games exclusive, so you'll need a subscription to play.

Available on Netflix Games

2 Daughter: Strangeland Journey

Daughter: Strangeland Journey combines a few genres, blending action, platforming, and RPG elements with complex puzzles and atmospheric environments. The gameplay and story are simplistic compared to some of our favorite platformers, but Daughter is worth playing, even just to explore the storybook visuals.

If there's one fault with Daughter, it's that the action elements feel superfluous at times. The world you'll explore is beautiful and packed with exciting environments and characters, so you wouldn't blamed for wanting to spend time exploring, not fighting. We recommend playing it if you want a beautiful indie game that won't overwhelm you. Thankfully, there are no microtransactions, and there's even a free demo if you want to try it before buying.

In-app purchases: None

3 DanMachi Battle Chronicle

DanMachi Battle Chronicle is an RPG adaption of the anime "Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?" but is still accessible for those who have never watched the show. DanMachi Battle Chronicle is a stripped-down action game where you'll explore the world through a cast of unique characters. It's nowhere near as complex as games like Honkai: Star Rail, but this might be a blessing for some.

DanMachi Battle Chronicle, therefore, is the perfect game for people who want to explore an anime RPG but don't have the time to sink into HoYoverse's library. It's even got PvP multiplayer so that you can stretch your competitive legs. As you might expect, there are microtransactions, which are used to buy new characters.

In-app purchases: $2.00 - $100 per item.

4 Bibots

Bibots is a top-down shooter akin to games like games like Vampire Survivors. However, its roguelike elements add a lot of depth to what would otherwise be a forgettable arcade game. In Bibots, you'll progress through procedurally generated arenas, encountering treasure and merchants that can give you the edge you need to reach the next stage.

Bibots has enough outlandish weaponry and abilities to excite even the most seasoned bullet-hell fans. Unfortunately, outside of your weapons, there isn't a lot to customize as you play. But while Bibots may not have the staying power as some of its more popular counterparts, it's still a brilliantly fun shooter through and through.

5 Unpacking

Unpacking is, as the name suggests, a game about unpacking. Moving is a stressful experience, but Unpacking gives us a look at the deeper side of the story. Unpacking is technically a puzzle game, but seasoned players of this genre won't find it challenging. Instead, it's best to view Unpacking as a casual narrative game.

Unpacking's main character doesn't appear during gameplay, but you'll get a deep understanding of her life and character as you unpack. It's a fantastic method of storytelling that also happens to be one of the best LGBTQ-inclusive games.

In-app purchases: None

6 Molecano

Molecano exemplifies the best of mobile games. It's a quirky, straightforward puzzle game that knows its strengths. You'll help Molene the Mole adventure through a volcano by solving word puzzles. It's basically Scrabble turned into a puzzle game.

Best of all, Molecano is developed by the creator of Dadish, one of our favorite series on mobile. There's a ton to love about Molecano, from it's relaxing soundtrack and challenging puzzles. It's definitely one of the best puzzle games on Android. There is a single in-app purchase that removes ads; you can play the entire game for free if you want.

In-app purchases: $5.99

7 Defense Derby

Defense Derby has nothing to do with driving games. This PvP tower defense game is an auto battler where players will deploy heroes on a 3x3 grid to survive waves of monsters. It's a simple concept, but the Betting Royale system raises the stakes. After each round, players will bid to draw a new character but bid too high, and you'll find yourself short when you need money the most.

Defense Derby might be a latecomer to the auto battler scene, but don't skip it because you've played others. Defense Derby has plenty of unique features, and while it'll take some time to learn the complex strategies needed to win, it's fun from the get-go. Defense Derby does contain microtransactions that will speed up your progress, but we recommend holding off until you master the basics.

In-app purchases: $0.99 - $19.99 per item

8 Rytmos

Rytmos' puzzles don't just get more complex as you play; they form unique melodies that grow in each stage. The puzzle mechanics are simple: draw a line between two points while connecting the musical blocks. However, as the game progresses, you must work with portals, moving blocks, and other hazards to complete each level.

As you complete each section of a level in Rytmos, the melody becomes increasingly complex. The music is a reward in its own right, but it doesn't stop there. As you play, you'll unlock new instruments that can tweak the sounds to your preference. It sometimes feels like a musical tool wrapped in a puzzle game. Rytmos is free to download, but you'll need to pay $4.99 to unlock the full game.

In-app purchases: $4.99.

Play the best new Android games released August 2023

It's hard to pick the best game of August, but it's a close call between Samurai Shodown and Rytmos. But whatever kind of game you enjoy, we guarantee there's a game from this list you'll enjoy.

With the exception of Samurai Shodown, action games weren't predominant this month, so why not explore the best action games on Android?