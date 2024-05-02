Out of all the new games released on Android in March 2024, Wildfrost stood out thanks to its fresh take on the deck builder genre. However, we couldn't possibly leave out the cute simulation game Hamster Inn, and the latest incarnation of Dadish has made the jump to 3D; plus, Square Enix released a full-fledged JRPG at full price, which is certainly worth a mention. Whatever games you like, there's something perfect for you this month.
We've rounded up the best games of the month so you can catch up on all the top-rated Android games without scrolling the Play Store. There's a preponderance of RPGs this month, so grab an Android tablet built for gaming for the best experience.
1 Wildfrost
Endlessly replayable deck builder
Wildfrost
- In-app purchases
-
$6.99 to unlock the full game
- Subscription
- ❌ No
- Controller support
- ❌ No
- ChromeOS support
- ❌ No
- Publisher
- Chucklefish
- Publish date
- April 11, 2024
- Genre
- Digital Card Game
Deck-building games are a dime-a-dozen on the Play Store, so it takes something extraordinary to stand out from the crowd. Wildfrost doesn't revolutionize the genre but nails the essentials, so you feel every decision matters, from the last card you put in your deck to the first choice you make in a battle. Best of all, there's a strong narrative, something often overlooked in card-battling games.
Wildfrost is a roguelike game, so don't expect to beat the game your first time through. You probably won't beat it on your second try either, as Wildfrost is just as unforgiving for beginners as it is for experts. Don't get discouraged; Wildfrost offers a massive amount of strategic depth, so you'll never feel like you're railroaded into a specific strategy for each boss.
2 Hamster Inn
Adorable hamster-based business game
Hamster Inn
- In-app purchases
-
$0.99 – $19.99 per item
- Subscription
- ❌ No
- Controller support
- ❌ No
- ChromeOS support
- ✅ Yes
- Publisher
- HyperBeard
- Publish date
- April 9, 2024
- Genre
- Simulation
Brutal deck-building roguelikes are all well and good, but sometimes you just want to run a hotel with the assistance of various hamsters. You'll start in a derelict hotel bereft of rooms, service, and, most importantly, guests. Recruit hamster staff, build rooms and facilities, and help out your guests to turn your hamster inn into a five-star hotel.
Hamster Inn is a low-stress management simulator that is the perfect game to wind down with at the end of the day. It's a perfect mix of active and passive gameplay, so you can wake up each day ready to spend more money on renovations and guests.
3 AFK Journey
Beautiful and strategic RPG
AFK Journey
- In-app purchases
-
$0.99 – $99.99 per item
- Subscription
- ❌ No
- Controller support
- ❌ No
- ChromeOS support
- ❌ No
- Publisher
- Farlight
- Publish date
- March 27, 2024
- Genre
- RPG
AFK Journey stands out from the crowd of idle gacha games by offering a beautiful art style and genuinely rewarding gameplay. While we don't recommend it for anyone who doesn't enjoy gacha mechanics or idle gameplay, it's one of the best in its genre, so fans of the best Android gacha games should certainly give it a try.