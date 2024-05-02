Out of all the new games released on Android in March 2024, Wildfrost stood out thanks to its fresh take on the deck builder genre. However, we couldn't possibly leave out the cute simulation game Hamster Inn, and the latest incarnation of Dadish has made the jump to 3D; plus, Square Enix released a full-fledged JRPG at full price, which is certainly worth a mention. Whatever games you like, there's something perfect for you this month.

We've rounded up the best games of the month so you can catch up on all the top-rated Android games without scrolling the Play Store. There's a preponderance of RPGs this month, so grab an Android tablet built for gaming for the best experience.

Related 12 best tablet games you can play in 2024 These games are perfectly suited for the big screen

1 Wildfrost

Endlessly replayable deck builder

Wildfrost In-app purchases $6.99 to unlock the full game Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Chucklefish Publish date April 11, 2024 Genre Digital Card Game See at Play Store

Deck-building games are a dime-a-dozen on the Play Store, so it takes something extraordinary to stand out from the crowd. Wildfrost doesn't revolutionize the genre but nails the essentials, so you feel every decision matters, from the last card you put in your deck to the first choice you make in a battle. Best of all, there's a strong narrative, something often overlooked in card-battling games.

Close

Wildfrost is a roguelike game, so don't expect to beat the game your first time through. You probably won't beat it on your second try either, as Wildfrost is just as unforgiving for beginners as it is for experts. Don't get discouraged; Wildfrost offers a massive amount of strategic depth, so you'll never feel like you're railroaded into a specific strategy for each boss.

2 Hamster Inn

Adorable hamster-based business game

Hamster Inn In-app purchases $0.99 – $19.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ✅ Yes Publisher HyperBeard Publish date April 9, 2024 Genre Simulation See at Play Store

Brutal deck-building roguelikes are all well and good, but sometimes you just want to run a hotel with the assistance of various hamsters. You'll start in a derelict hotel bereft of rooms, service, and, most importantly, guests. Recruit hamster staff, build rooms and facilities, and help out your guests to turn your hamster inn into a five-star hotel.

Close

Hamster Inn is a low-stress management simulator that is the perfect game to wind down with at the end of the day. It's a perfect mix of active and passive gameplay, so you can wake up each day ready to spend more money on renovations and guests.

3 AFK Journey

Beautiful and strategic RPG

AFK Journey In-app purchases $0.99 – $99.99 per item Subscription ❌ No Controller support ❌ No ChromeOS support ❌ No Publisher Farlight Publish date March 27, 2024 Genre RPG See at Play Store

AFK Journey stands out from the crowd of idle gacha games by offering a beautiful art style and genuinely rewarding gameplay. While we don't recommend it for anyone who doesn't enjoy gacha mechanics or idle gameplay, it's one of the best in its genre, so fans of the best Android gacha games should certainly give it a try.