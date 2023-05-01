Every month, we see fantastic Android games released on the Play Store, but April has blessed us with an exceptionally high amount of brilliant titles across all genres. From the old but challenging Sid Meier's Railroads to the spectacular turn-based combat of Honkai: Star Rail, there's a fantastic game for everyone this month. We've seen a particularly large amount of releases that offer impressive visuals, perfect for pushing the greatest gaming phones to their limit.

We've selected the month's best games and gathered them in this convenient list. Don't forget to check out our roundup of the best games of March as well.

1 Sid Meier's Railroads

The venerable railroad tycoon game that reignited the tycoon genre, Sid Meier's Railroads is a must-play for any fan of trains or tycoon games. In our hands-on, we praised how Feral adapted it for touch screens, making your phone the best place to play Railroads today. For those unfamiliar with Railroads, it's the perfect way to dip your toes into the tycoon genre without getting overwhelmed.

Sid Meier's Railroads is available for $12.99. Unusually, this is more expensive than the P.C. version, but you also get a bunch of quality-of-life improvements that we hope eventually come to the desktop version some day.

2 Pocket City 2

Pocket City 2 is an improvement over its predecessor in nearly every way. Veterans of the original game will find Pocket City 2's gameplay familiar, but there's plenty of new content to familiarise yourself with. Notably, you'll be able to explore your city in third-person, driving cars, flying planes, or just strolling the streets.

Pocket City 2 is available for $4.99. Unlike the original, there's no free-to-play version, but there are zero microtransactions. Regardless, $4.99 is a small price to pay for one of the best simulation games on Android.

3 Worms W.M.D: Mobilize

Worms W.M.D. Mobilize might be the latest game in the Worms franchise, but it was developed with retro gaming in mind. Inspired by Worms Armageddon (1999), you won't find many of the features introduced by more recent Worms games. However, this isn't a drawback, Worms W.M.D. Mobilize combines retro gameplay with quality-of-life changes to make it one of the best Worms games.

Worms W.M.D. is available for $5.99 on the Play Store, a fraction of its price on P.C. Regardless of what you think is the best Worms game; this should more than satisfy.

4 Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance

The Baldur's Gate franchise includes some of the best RPGs on Android; their turn-based gameplay inspired by D&D's Forgotten Realms Campaign spawned a classic franchise. Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance changes the formula, offering hack-and-slash action while remaining true to the series' roots. However, its retro gameplay may feel clunky to some.

Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance is available for $9.99, a third of its price on other platforms. While this Android port didn't fix many of the long-standing bugs, it's a classic RPG we can't recommend enough.

5 Super Meat Boy Forever

Super Meat Boy Forever took a long time to reach our phones, but it finally arrived in late April. Unlike the original, it's an auto-runner, but don't let this turn you off. Super Meat Boy Forever's massive amount of randomly-generated stages means every level is different. It's fast-paced, fun, and addicting.

Super Meat Boy Forever follows the trend of being cheaper on mobile than on other platforms, but it takes this to a whole new level. It's available for $0.99, whereas, on P.C., you can find it for $19.99.

6 Honkai: Star Rail

Depending on your point of view, Honkai: Star Rail is either too different or too similar to HoYoverse's hit gacha game, Genshin Impact. However, Honkai: Star Rail's turn-based combat is undeniably excellent, offering spectacular effects, fast-paced action, and extensive opportunities for building your ideal team.

As a gacha game, Honkai: Star Rail is free-to-play, so it might not be for everyone's tastes. However, if you're willing to put up with the microtransactions, it's one of the best gacha games on Android.

7 Peglin

Peglin is a pachinko game with a roguelike twist. You'll adventure through a fantasy world, defeating monsters, collecting powerups, and slaying bosses, all through the tried-and-tested method of bouncing balls of pegs. It's excellent fun for fans of both pachinko and roguelike games.

While it's unclear from the Play Store listing, Peglin is still in development. However, there's plenty of content to enjoy right now, but you'll need to spend $8.99 to unlock the full game.

8 Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game inspired by Indian culture and mythology. There's plenty to enjoy here, but it's worth playing just to enjoy the spectacular visuals. Environments are vibrant and packed with detail, while the demons you'll battle are suitably terrifying.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is exclusive for Netflix subscribers, but as usual, this comes with no microtransactions or ads. Give it a go if you want to play one of the most visually impressive adventure games on the Play Store.

9 Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go is a great way to play a digital version of the classic board game, but there's more going on here than another brilliant board game adaptation for Android. There are alternate game modes, mini-games, and many social features to connect and compete with friends and family.

Monopoly Go is free-to-play with quite a few microtransactions. However, if you're looking for a modern way to play this classic board game, there's no need to look further than this.

10 Paths: Beatrice's Adventure

Each month, fantastic indie games are released that fly under the radar. Paths: Beatrice's Adventure is a quirky and beautiful adventure game where every decision can lead to a different outcome. While each playthrough takes less than an hour, you'll want to play multiple times to explore all the story paths you missed. Add in the charming hand-drawn visuals, and you've got a game that'll keep you absorbed for hours.

Paths: Beatrice's Adventure is available for $3.99 with no microtransactions. It's perfect if you're looking for a fresh indie game to fill a rainy weekend.

11 Mighty Quest Rogue Palace

Looking for a fresh roguelike? Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace is a hack-and-slash adventure set in the Mighty Quest for Epic Loot universe. The gameplay is straightforward but satisfying; hack through groups of enemies, earn gear, and repeat. It's a bit repetitive, but all the elements add up to an undeniably fun experience.

Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace is a Netflix Games exclusive. It's easy to see how this game could have been packed to the brim with microtransactions, so we're thankful that Netflix has averted this possibility. Play it if you want a no-nonsense roguelike hack-and-slash that will keep you adventuring for weeks.

12 Omega Strikers

Omega Strikers' mashup of air hockey and MOBA gameplay may sound strange, but the result is an excellent game that rewards tactical gameplay and teamwork. A lot is going on in each match, but once you've figured out your character's mechanics, you'll score your way to victory in no time.

Omega Strikers is free-to-play, but all its microtransactions are cosmetic. Best of all, it's crossplay with all supported platforms. Just make sure you grab an Android-compatible controller for the best experience.

13 Overbeast

Overbeast is an excellent example of what a good developer can do with A.R. technology. While Niantic has dominated the genre for years, its recent attempts are lackluster at best. Overbeast places a giant monster in your neighborhood, and your task is to help it grow by collecting resources and restoring its habitat. Each day, your local Overbeast will battle others; if it wins, you'll earn in-game rewards.

Overbeast is free-to-play with microtransactions. If you, like us, are frustrated with Niantic's lack of innovation, give Overbeast a go to try out some original A.R. gameplay.

14 Higan: Eruthyll

Higan: Eruthyll is an ARPG with stunning gameplay and spectacular visuals; it's a great game despite some grindy progression mechanics. As you can see from the trailer, a lot is happening on the screen, so you may want to experience Higan: Eruthyll on one of the top Android tablets for the best experience.

Higun: Eruthyll is a gacha game, so be prepared to be bombarded with opportunities for microtransactions. However, its original gameplay mechanics mean anyone unimpressed with Honkai: Star Rail should undoubtedly give it a go. Just make sure you familiarise yourself with our beginner's guide first.

15 Lego Bricktales

Lego Bricktales is a puzzle game that encourages creative solutions. Each level hands you a selection of bricks to build the solution. There's plenty of room for creativity, too; you'll always have more bricks than you need to help you make the solution that works best for you.

Lego Bricktales is available for $4.99, and it has no microtransactions. It's perfect for younger or older players, and if you get tired of the puzzles, you can explore the sandbox mode to indulge your creativity further.

While we saw many well-known names make their mark this month, there was still room for original indie games. Overbeast and Paths: Beatrice's Adventure, in particular, were smaller indie titles that caught our eye.

This has been a bumper month for Android games, with plenty to compete for a spot in our roundup of the best games for Android.