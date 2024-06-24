Summary Android 15 Beta 3 reveals new features like AI wallpaper sharing, but a lock screen bug disrupts the user experience.

Users report lock screen authentication prompts with every tap interaction, and are waiting on Google for a fix.

We saw this lock screen bug on our own devices and rebooting only fixes the issue temporarily.

Android 15 development is coming along nicely, with the update shaping up to be a bigger one than we had initially hoped. The development recently achieved its platform stability milestone with beta version 3, but the software still feels like work-in-progress because we keep spotting new features and bugs. The latest issue is affecting the lock screen on beta 3, ruining the user experience with repeated authentication prompts.

Related Android 15: Leaks, timeline, and everything new in Beta 3 Here's what we know about Android 15 now that the next beta has landed

The Android 15 Beta 3 update has unraveled several surprising additions to the OS, such as AI wallpaper sharing on Pixel phones, easier Circle to Search access on tablets, and improved access to smart home controls. Meanwhile, a handful of people running beta version 3 have noticed peculiar behavior on the lock screen. On a typical day, you can access several device functions without unlocking your device, right on the lock screen with the PIN or pattern unlock UI showing up only when you swipe up to unlock or when fingerprint/face authentication fails.

However, people using Beta 3 report that any tap interactions with the lock screen immediately take the user to the PIN unlock screen (via 9to5Google). While tap interactions with the Android media player are exempt, any attempt to expand notifications, use the Quick Action buttons on them, or swipe them away only triggers the authentication warning. Using the camera shortcut from the lock screen also triggers the same behavior, albeit after you snap the first photo.

The lock screen is useless until this bug is fixed

For now, the issue doesn’t seem to affect everyone on the Beta 3 build, but the issue is widespread enough to bother redditors and members of the Android Police team (using a Pixel 7). Unfortunately, Google hasn’t yet acknowledged or attempted to fix the issue. Hopes for an unscheduled point release are alive and kicking, but there’s no telling when that might arrive.

Until then, if you are facing this lockscreen bug, we suggest just unlocking your phone before engaging with your notifications, no matter how pointless that might seem. 9to5Google also had temporary success with restarting their Pixel 8, but also notes that toying with other lock screen settings is futile.