Welcome to the roundup of the best Android apps that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three weeks or so. Today I have a new social app from Autodesk, a premium music player called Symfonik, and a powerful form builder from Zenforms. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last three weeks.

AREA by Autodesk

Amazingly, social media sites and apps are still all the rage, and so everyone is still pumping out their own social services, with Autodesk being one of the latest. AREA by Autodesk is, of course, a social app, a space for 3D artists to share their work and communicate with like-minded individuals. It's a space for inspiration, a place to find help, an app for sharing interests. So if you're a 3D artist and would like to not only share your work but discuss it, AREA by Autodesk has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Symfonik: Music player & cast

There are many premium music players out there, though there are a good amount focused on playing local music, but sometimes it's also nice to have access to your tunes in the cloud. In comes Symfonik, a music player that supports a plethora of services, like Plex, Emby, Jellyfin, and Kodi. What's great is you can combine all of these to create a master list on your phone within this app, which means anyone can sync up all of their favorite services in the app to combine them. Best of all, you can try the app for free, and if you like what you see, you can unlock Symfonik in full through a $3.99 in-app purchase.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 apiece

Zenforms

Whipping up forms, surveys, and quizzes is easy with Zenforms; no coding is required. An account is required; otherwise, you can't use the app, though there are free personal accounts available, but you're limited to three forms a month. A monthly sub is $49 per user for 30 forms, and if you'd like access to 200 forms per month, that will run you $99.99 per user. So the pricing is pretty wild, but if you're looking for ease of use when creating surveys and quizzes for your audience, Zenforms delivers in spades with a host of features, like the ability to attach audio and video files to forms and real-time collaboration.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Game Jolt Social

It would seem everyone wants to come up with the latest and greatest social space for gamers, and Game Jolt Social is one such app vying for attention. Ideally, Game Jolt Social offers spaces for gamers, video creators, and artists to share content, with over 60K communities available. All of the typical social network features are here, so you can easily follow your favorite users for inspiration. SO if you're looking for a gaming-centric TikTok alternative, Game Jolt Social is the new kid on the block with a fresh app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bonju

Are you a world traveler? Have you made friends across the globe during your travels? Well, I have an app for you. It's called Bonju, and it just entered into early access on Android. This is an app built to help those you meet during your travels stay in touch, and not only that, you can use the app to meet up with them if you happen to be traveling in the same area, thanks to notifications that alert when your friends are close to your location. Basically, it's an app for those who wish to stay in touch as they travel around, which is pretty nifty.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Store Assist

Store Assist comes from Walmart, and it's basically a business-to-business delivery app for the drivers who deliver Walmart products. The app offers four fulfillment and order management modules that range from Pick, Stage, Hand-off, and Orders, covering the entire process of a delivery to keep the delivery people informed while performing optimally.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MapGenie: Elden Ring Map

Elden Ring is the latest offering from FromSoftware, the creators of the Souls series, and even though Elden Ring doesn't contain the moniker of a Souls title, it sure plays just like one. Anyways, the game is a huge hit, seeing record numbers of players on PC, and so I thought it might be helpful to share this nifty little map app. This is a fan-made map, but seeing that the game is relatively new, fans are the best resource for tips right now, and so this map offers 1500 locations spread across 70 different categories, which will surely help fledgling Elden Ring players find their footing in the formidable during their journey in the Lands Between.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 apiece

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

OnePlus Shelf

The OnePlus Shelf app is now available on the Google Play Store. Of course, the app is limited to OP devices, but now that it's on the store, OP can update the app with ease without having to worry about carrier updates just to update the app. This way, everyone who uses the OnePlus Shelf will receive their updates through the Play Store, simplifying matters greatly. More or less, this is a shelf app that can store your favorite apps while offering the ability to be pulled up anywhere.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Amazon Alexa for Smart Watches

Alexa is now available for WearOS devices, though support is a little thin at this point, with the Razer watch supported (and possibly a few other Fossil devices). So if your virtual assistant preference is Alexa and you happen to own a supported Fossil device like the Razer X, then you can now easily update this Alexa functionality through the Play Store listing instead of waiting for a manufacturer update.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than three weeks ago.

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop.

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

