Amazon held its Devices and Services event this week, and as usual, the company announced a ton of new stuff coming soon. There was a lot of focus on near-future AI-driven improvements to the Alexa experience, but Amazon also introduced all kinds of new and updated products that are coming this year, from smart displays to cameras to streaming devices and more. Here are the ones you can preorder today.

Echo Show 8

Amazon's new Echo Show 8 brings improvements over the previous model we got in 2021, including a modernized design, built-in smart home hub functionality with Matter, improved performance, and improved audio quality that can purportedly adjust based on the size and shape of the room you're using the display in. It's available for preorder now for $150, with general availability starting on October 25.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon's second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a very light refresh of the first generation. The 2023 model gets a modest spec bump that should improve performance a little, and trades up to Wi-Fi 6E where the last model supported Wi-Fi 6. At $60, though, it's still a steal. You can preorder the Fire TV Stick 4K Max right now; shipping starts next week.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The non-Max Fire TV Stick 4K is getting a modest update this year, too. Like the Max edition, the standard Fire TV Stick 4K enjoys a small bump in processing power that should make navigating the UI a little more responsive. Amazon's upgraded Wi-Fi capabilities here, too, but only to Wi-Fi 6 — not the quicker 6E the Max supports. Still, Wi-Fi 6 is more than fast enough to handle 4K HDR streaming. You can preorder the Fire TV Stick 4K right now for $50, with general availability beginning next week.

Fire TV Soundbar

The Fire TV Soundbar is a bit of a strange case. It's the first Fire TV-branded audio product, but it doesn't actually have Fire TV built in — or even Alexa. It's just a soundbar. But it has Bluetooth and support for Dolby Audio, and at $120, it's plenty affordable. What's more, it's actually available right now — no preorder required.

Ring Stick Up Cam Pro

The new Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is a $180 indoor-outdoor smart security camera. It's got all the features you'd expect in this type of device: 1080p video, night vision, person detection — the whole nine. It's also got an especially wide-angle lens that covers 155 degrees diagonally, and built-in radar to help better detect motion. It's up for preorder right now; orders should start arriving on October 18.

Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight

Amazon's announced a Floodlight edition of its recent Blink Outdoor 4 camera. It's a weather-resistant 1080p smart security camera with night vision, plus a pair of floodlights that can put out up to 700 lumens when motion is detected. The entire package costs $160, but if you happen to already have a Blink Outdoor 4 camera, you can buy the floodlight base on its own for a very reasonable $40. You can preorder the bundle or the base today, with full availability expected on October 17.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids

The new Fire HD 10 Kids is a $190 tablet meant for younger kids. It comes bundled with a free year of Amazon Kids+ for child-friendly content, plus a durable, colorful kickstand case that should help it survive use by small hands. It's not an especially powerful device, but hey, it's for kids. The $190 tablet is out on October 18, but you can preorder it right now.

Echo Pop Kids

Amazon's known to release Kids versions of its cheaper Echo speakers, and now, the recent Echo Pop has joined the club. Like all of Amazon's Kids speakers, the Echo Pop Kids comes with a protective case and a kid-friendly design (you can get it in Marvel or Disney Princess flavors). At $50, t costs $10 more than the standard Echo Pop; your additional cash gets you the bundled case, six months of Amazon Kids+ content, and a two-year replacement plan in case it breaks. It's available for preorder today, with full availability beginning on October 25.

Even more Amazon stuff

Those are all the newly announced Amazon gadgets you can preorder now, but the company announced even more this week. The Echo Hub is a new, wall-mountable display for controlling all your smart home gadgets; it'll cost $180 when it goes on sale "soon." There's also the Eero Max 7, a future-ready, Wi-Fi 7-enabled mesh router system that will start at a whopping $600 for a single router. Finally, the third-generation Echo Frames made their debut. The Alexa-equipped glasses frames look surprisingly normal, and will start at $270 when they go on sale later this year.