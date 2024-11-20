Key Takeaways Amazon has released two new smart displays with improved audio quality and larger screens, Echo Show 21 and 2nd gen Echo Show 15.

The new devices offer enhanced audio with bigger speakers, improved camera quality, and expanded smart home capabilities to support more devices.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 15 is priced at $300, while the Echo Show 21, which features a 21-inch screen, is priced at $400.

Amazon's 2021-unveiled Echo Show 15 was a novel smart home display when it was first released. Featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, the smart display could be attached to a wall or placed on a table with its accompanying stand, making it a versatile big display hub that the entire family can use.

At the time, the device faltered mainly because of its sub-par speakers and its lack of some smart home functionality that other Echo devices already had at the time. With its two new releases today, it looks like Amazon has fixed those issues.

In a surprise announcement today, the e-commerce giant announced not one, but two new smart displays — The Echo Show 21 and an updated Echo Show 15 (2nd gen), with only different screen sizes to set the two apart. As evident by their names, the 2nd gen Echo Show 15 features a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, while the all-new Echo Show 21 boasts a 21-inch Full-HD screen. "Customers told us they wanted better audio quality, and a larger screen to deliver an enhanced entertainment experience and provide even more room to see important information at a glance," wrote Amazon.

On the audio front, the original Echo Show 15 featured two 1.6-inch speakers, while both the new models bump that up to two 2-inch speakers with two 0.6-inch tweeters. According to the e-commerce giant, users should expect the new devices to offer almost double the bass than their predecessor, paired with cripser vocals. On the software-side, the new Echo Show 21 and 2nd gen Echo Show 15 both offer a new smart audio hub, which will reportedly display the users favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 15 comes with a slight price hike

Elsewhere, both new devices feature a 13MP front camera (up from 5MP on the OG Echo Show 15), which Amazon suggests offers a much wider field of view, 65 percent more zoom, and auto-framing, ensuring that you're always in the frame during video calls, even when you're moving around.

On the smart home front, both new devices are compatible with Matter and can connect with Wi-Fi, Thread, and Zigbee devices, while support for Wi-Fi 6E means that the devices can retrieve information faster and make experiences like Fire TV video and music streaming smoother. An included Alexa Voice Remote will allow you to jump between your favorite applications like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, and more, though it's worth noting that the remote can't be used to control widgets or skills on your new Echo Show device.

The 2nd gen Echo Show 15 does come with a slight price hike, starting at $300. The 21-inch version bumps that up to $400. Expect a detailed review about the new devices as soon as we can get our hands on them.