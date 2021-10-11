There were a few accessories buried deep within this weekend’s massive Pixel 6 leak — so deep, in fact, that you might not have noticed them. Alongside an optional USB brick and a couple of new phone cases was the second-gen Pixel Stand, something that’s popped up in previous rumors. If you’ve been dying to find out what kind of wireless charging experience Google’s latest device will offer, wonder no more.

This new leak comes from M. Brandon Lee, who posted two screenshots showing off the Pixel Stand alongside a comparison to the original model released back in 2018. These photos confirm what we heard back in August: 23W wireless charging is coming to Google’s next flagship phones. You can also spot some gaps in the body for outputting heat from the built-in fans, something that initially leaked earlier this summer.

Google is using dual coils for its latest stand, with a dedicated spot for powering up wearables. Not all too surprising considering the company’s renewed focus on improving smartwatches, though it’s a curious addition since a hypothetical “Pixel Watch” remains just that — hypothetical. The “Docked Pixel” experience is also sticking around, with new support for Google Meet calls.

The rest of the specs are about what you’d expect for a new wireless charger. Other Qi-compatible devices are powered up at 15W, while Google has made sure to include 3W charging support for its Pixel Buds — despite its latest A-series set lacking a compatible case. It’ll be available in “Fog” and “Rock Candy” colors, and honestly, your guess on what the latter might look like is as good as ours.

Google’s keeping the price of its new Pixel Stand at $79. That’s still pretty expensive, but at least it’s much faster than the previous version. We’ll get our first official glimpse of this new charger at the Pixel 6 launch event next week.

