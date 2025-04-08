Chipolo One $50 $75 Save $25 The Chipolo One is a smart keyfinder that relies on Bluetooth to ensure you can find your tags wherever you leave them, with a battery that should last two years. $50 at Amazon

If you have a habit of losing things like your keys, then you'll likely benefit from a Bluetooth tracker that can be easily attached to a range of items, like your keys, wallet, bike, backpack, or anything else you can slip the Chipolo One keyfinder into, with a handy keyring hole for easy attachment. The included Bluetooth supports a range of up to 200 feet, offering battery life that should last two years, in a slim package that is protected against moderate water exposure with an IPX5 rating.

Heck, we even reviewed the Android-specific model, the Chipolo One Point, and came away pretty impressed with the tracker, and the cross-platofrm Chipolo One (that supports both Android and iOS) is currently on sale today for 33% off, bringing $75 price tag for this four pack down to $50, saving yourself $25 on a pack of trackers that can be attatched to your most important items, such as your keys, bike, bag, or anything else you can slap a keyring on, which is why this tracker is currently one of our favorites.

Related Best smart tags in 2025 Never lose your precious belongings again with these smart tags

What's great about the Chipolo One Key Finder

Colorful choices that are very portable

Portability is a major factor when it comes to smart tags and trackers; you want something that can easily slip into a bag or pocket or look inconspicuous if connected externally. The Chipolo One delivers on all of these fronts, with a slim design that includes a keyhole for keyrings, with support on Android and iOS through the Chipolo app. Plus, you have a choice of two different packs that offer an assortment of colors, from black, white, blue, and red to blue, red, yellow, and green. This way, you can even color-code the items you plan to track with a corresponding tracker. Neat.

But for me, and likely everyone else, the real standout today is the price, where you can pick up a 4-pack of Chipolo One trackers for 33% off, bringing the $75 retail price down to a much more easy-to-swallow $50, an absolute bargain perfect for anyone and everyone looking to add a tracker or two to their belongings. So don't miss out; there's no telling how long this deal will last.