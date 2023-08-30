Source: Brother Brother HL-L3290CDW Compact Printer $300 $370 Save $70 The Brother HL-L3290CDW compact printer can print 25 pages per minute and hold up to 250 pieces of paper. It might take years for the 1,100-page toner to run out, but because it's a laser, it won't dry out like your janky old inkjet did. This $70 discount is the perfect time to kiss those early-morning runs to the print shop goodbye. $370 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon

Printers are a necessary device that makes everyone’s lives easier. Just think about it: Have you ever needed to print something important and there was no printer around? Without a printer, you’ll have to head to FedEx (rest in peace, Kinko's), UPS, or your local library, and neither choice is convenient or cost-effective over time. So when you're trying to print something quickly, having a great network-connected printer is crucial to making your day a little easier.

There are several printer options to choose from if you’re trying to get the right one for your child's incessant book reports or your home office, but if you want a compact printer with an easy setup, check out this Brother HL-L3290CDW laser printer. For just $300, you’ll never have to set foot in a print shop again.

Why this Brother laser printer is worth buying

The Brother laser printer is a great option if you need fast printing. Designed to pump out 25 pages per minute, you can go from your computer to the printer in a matter of seconds. As a laser printer, you don't have to worry about ink drying up or gumming up the print head over time, so even if you don't use it every day — or even every season — the HL-L3290CDW will serve you and your print needs perfectly. With the ability to scan and copy because of its built-in flatbed scan glass, you can bring the office to your home or print out a few hundred copies of character sheets ahead of the D&D kids camp you're running. It’s even an Alexa-compatible smart home device, but you’ll need to purchase an Amazon Echo Dot before you can use it in that way.

When you purchase this printer, you can connect wirelessly to your smartphone for mobile printing or to any computer, be it Windows, Mac, Linux, or a trusty Chromebook. But there is a USB hookup if you need to connect an older device to it directly. The 250-page paper tray can fit paper, card stock, and envelopes, and with Brother's high-capacity toner, you won't have to run out for more anytime soon. You’ll save $70 on this deal, and if you don’t have a printer right now, this is a good choice while it’s on sale.