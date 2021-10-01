Portable power isn’t just a luxury when you’re off the grid. It’s a necessity that helps you keep your most vital devices and appliances powered on when you need it most. As a proprietor of portable power, EcoFlow just launched its latest DELTA Max Power Station, available for purchase starting today.

Be ready for the worst

Hurricanes, floods, blizzards, and other natural disasters are — for lack of a better word — natural. They’re bound to happen, and unless you have a secondary power supply, you could be left in the dark. Equipped with a base capacity of 2016Wh (expandable all the way up to 6048Wh) the DELTA Max is a great emergency power source that can keep vital appliances running for three whole days.

Take an outdoor vacation

It’s not just for disasters. The DELTA Max is also great for outdoor adventurers. With 3600W dual fast charging capabilities, you can keep your stack of electronic gadgets topped off so that you’re always ready to take on the world. You can also do things like power an electric grill for breakfast at sunrise, set up a projector for movie nights under the stars, or inflate a mattress with an electric air pump when you take this fella camping, RVing, sailing, and more.

Power DIY projects and outdoor events

Finally, the DELTA Max comes in handy for both DIYers and outdoor event professionals alike. Its industry-leading 3400W X-Boost technology can power 99% of home appliances, making it adept at running a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Like many of EcoFlow’s other products, the DELTA Max can also be paired up with one or multiple EcoFlow Solar Panels, giving you access to unlimited, renewable energy.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA Max today

The EcoFlow DELTA Max is available for purchase starting today for $2,099. To get your hands on one, head over to EcoFlow’s website, add the DELTA Max to your cart, and hit that checkout button.

Although the EcoFlow DELTA Max is the star of this particular article, a smaller version of the battery will be available later this year. The DELTA Max (1600) will have a 1612Wh capacity (expandable up to 5644Wh) that’s designed specifically for customers with smaller backup power needs.

Buy: EcoFlow DELTA Max — $2,099

