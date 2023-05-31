Netgear Orbi RBK752 $280 $450 Save $170 The Netgear Orbi RBK752 can blanket up to 5,000 square feet with tri-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz coverage, and it can simultaneously connect up to 40 different devices. It made our list of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers even though it's a bit pricey at its $450 MSRP, so it's even easier to recommend at its current best-ever sale price of $280. $280 at Amazon

Constant disconnects and slow speeds from your Wi-Fi network are beyond frustrating, especially if you work from home and need a reliable connection to do your job. Or if you've got a family eating up the airwaves with streaming, gaming, and browsing, the struggle to stay connected can be all too real. One solution to these problems is to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router, which can improve the stability of your network connection and provide faster speeds, longer range, and support for more devices simultaneously.

An upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 system isn't always cheap though, and some of the better mesh networks can run upwards of $500 for a complete system. The good news is there's a pretty great deal on the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system that can have you saying goodbye to that shoddy old router, with Amazon bringing it down to its best price ever of $280.

Why the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System is worth your money

When you initially signed up with your internet provider, you either took the basic wireless router they offered or purchased one on your own. Of course, any router can get your wireless network up and running, but not all routers are equal. More basic options only support a limited number of devices at one time, and their range can be pretty abysmal without a range extender to back them up.

The Netgear Orbi features the Wi-Fi 6 standard, as well as tri-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency support, to not only provide a more stable connection over long distances but also support network speeds to up to 4.2Gbps. All of which can cover a sizable 5,000 square foot range – 2,500 square feet with the router and another 2,500 with the included satellite — for up to 40 devices at one time. Since the Netgear Orbi is a mesh system, however, additional access points can be connected around the house to increase the range of the network. In many cases, the range out of the box is enough to cover an entire home with a blazing fast wireless network, but each satellite you add can provide up to 2,500 additional square feet of range.

Easy to set up, the Netgear Orbi is a simple plug-and-play device that supports all cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL networks. All you'll need to do is plug it into your current modem and you're good to go. Once it's up and running, you'll have access to features like smart parental controls, which you can use to monitor internet usage, and a free 30-day trial of Netgear Armor for additional security on your wireless network.

Which is all well and good, but at its sticker price of $450, the RBK752 can be a bit out of budget if you've been looking to upgrade your home's wireless network. For $280, however, the Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh system is a smart investment that will boost your network's stability and reliability for the whole family.