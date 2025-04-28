Netgear Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot $700 $1000 Save $300 The Netgear Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot is the ultimate 5G gateway offering 2.5 Gbps speed networking using Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Compatible with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile 5G data plans. $700 at Amazon

If you're looking to get online, chances are, you're connecting to personal and public Wi-Fi networks. And while that option is available most times, there's the off chance that you may need to use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot. For the most part, you're pretty much covered in most scenarios with these options, but what happens if you need something more?

That's where a dedicated mobile hotspot comes into play, offering a more robust way to share your mobile data. This device takes your SIM or any SIM for that matter, and broadcasts a signal that can support up to 32 connections. Best of all, it's unlocked and ready to use in any country, which can be a lifesaver if you're in need of the internet on a trip.

What's great about the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro?

While this device is quite niche and powerful, it's also quite expensive as well, with the Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro costing $1,000. And while it might be worth it at this price for some, we think it's a better investment when you can get it while it's on sale. Luckily, this new promotion from Amazon drops it down to its best price yet, with a discount that knocks $300 off retail, coming in at $700.

The hotspot provides a simple and easy way to stay connected when you don't have the option of connecting to a traditional Wi-Fi network. The Netgreat Nighthawk delivers when it comes to speed thanks to its support for 5G mmWave and WiFi 6E. Furthermore, this hotspot is unlocked and ready to accept SIMs from all around the world.

Of course, Netgear can't promise that every single SIM card will be compatible, but it does share that AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have been tested and certified to work with this device. As mentioned before, this hotspot can allow up to 32 connections at once, and there's even an Ethernet port if you're looking to make a direct connection.

And while this hotspot can be powered using its internal battery, you can also connect it directly to power as well, while also gaining an extended range of up to 2,000 square feet. There are even TS-9 connections, so you can connect your own antennas to further boost the signal if needed.

The best part is that all the features can be controlled using the small LCD on the device. For the most part, you can't go wrong if you're looking for alternative solutions to connect. Just be sure to grab it while it's still on sale because this promotion won't be arounf for long.