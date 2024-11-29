Key Takeaways Kapwing offers a tool to create a Spotify Wrapped-style yearly Netflix recap.

Users need to download their Netflix viewing history manually and upload it to Kapwing's tool.

The tool generates an interactive report with viewing stats, favorite genre, and more.

Spotify has Wrapped, YouTube has Recap — even Reddit has its own yearly rewind. But Netflix? Still nothing. For a streaming giant as big as Netflix, you'd think a personalized year-end recap would be a no-brainer. Thankfully, there's a tool that fills this gap perfectly, letting you create your own Netflix Wrapped — though it's not officially made by Netflix.

Kapwing, a popular online video editing platform, has released an unofficial tool that generates a Spotify Wrapped-style interactive timeline of your Netflix watching stats for the year. It highlights details like your total minutes spent on Netflix, the number of shows you watched, and even some fun stats like your most "Bingeful day" of the year.

The company says the tool is purely for "fun" and assures users that it doesn't store or collect any data. All processing for generating the Wrapped report happens locally on your device. But now, let's get to the fun part — here's how you can generate your own Netflix Wrapped using Kapwing's online tool.

How to create your own Netflix Wrapped 2024

Since the tool isn't officially made by Netflix, you'll need to manually download your viewing history from Netflix's website to use it. Once that's done, you upload the file to Kapwing's tool, and it generates your recap in seconds. Here's how to do it:

Go to Netflix's Viewing Activity page. Scroll to the bottom and select Download all. Make sure you've selected the correct profile. Close This will download a .csv file titled “NetflixViewingHistory.csv” to your device. Next, visit Kapwing's Netflix Wrapped website and upload the .csv file. Close In a few seconds, the tool will generate an interactive Wrapped report. Close

Once generated, you can explore your Netflix recap in the browser. The report reveals how many minutes you spent watching Netflix, the equivalent number of hours and days, the total movies and TV shows you viewed, and your favorite genre. It also highlights your best and worst-rated shows and movies, along with your most binged day. At the end of the report, you'll also get a shareable link to share your stats with others.

Kapwing notes that the tool might occasionally show an error when parsing certain international date formats, but this can be easily fixed by editing the .csv file manually. That said, we'd love for Netflix to create an official year-end recap feature, but Kapwing's tool is a great stand-in — and it's a lot of fun.