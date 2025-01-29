Summary The UK government is considering overhauling the BBC licence fee, especially with streaming on the rise, as part of a bigger plan to secure the broadcaster’s future.

Netflix’s push into live events could push more people to pay for a TV licence, as live broadcasts require it—this includes streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video for things like Premier League games.

The idea of switching the BBC to a subscription-based model has been debated for years, but BBC Chairman Samir Shah isn’t convinced. Speaking to the House of Lords last year, he said ads and subscriptions just aren’t a sustainable way to fund the broadcaster long-term, even though most agree the current license fee setup needs a serious rethink. Now, the BBC is reportedly exploring new funding options—including a plan that could require Netflix users to pay the TV license fee.

The BBC’s annual TV licence, which costs £169.50, bankrolls everything from its TV and radio channels to its online news. It’s a fee millions of UK households have to pay. Right now, if you only use streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime, you’re off the hook, but that free pass might not last much longer.

Streaming's rise could be the BBC's next cash cow

With more people turning to streaming platforms, the BBC could tap into this growing market for a new long-term revenue source, especially as fewer people opt to pay for its traditional services.

With the BBC's Royal Charter set to expire in 2027, government ministers are exploring ways to secure the broadcaster’s financial future, according to Bloomberg. On top of taxing streaming app users, other options on the table include letting the BBC charge extra for premium programming, making the annual fee more "progressive" so wealthier households pay extra, and even introducing a charge for people who listen to BBC radio.