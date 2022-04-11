It's been just over five years since Netflix replaced its classic five-star rating system with something a bit more streamlined. Thumbs-up and thumbs-down icons have become standard on the app, a routine selection for anyone who tries out all of the service's endless lineup of originals. Of course, just because you liked The Power of the Dog doesn't mean you loved it, which is why Netflix is introducing an all new ratings option for your absolute favorites.

Two Thumbs Up is the company's new way of letting users select their favorite movies and shows, setting them apart from the rest of the basic likes while borrowing Roger Ebert's classic catchphrase. Netflix says that its new ratings option will make it easier for viewers to fine-tune their taste, with stronger, more accurate recommendations coming as a result. After all, you might love Squid Game while only enjoying parts of The Witcher. With this new selection, you can finally separate these into new categories.

Of course, for anyone who remembers the five-star rating system, this change might feel a little silly. In essence, it now creates a "three-star" system, with dislike, like, and super-like acting as one, three, and five stars, respectively. All we need is a Two Thumbs Down option to effectively bring back the old version of ratings on Netflix.

Two Thumbs Up is coming to the service on smart TVs, Android, iOS, and the web starting today. We've already spotted it available through Chrome, so it's worth checking out if it's rolled out to your account yet.

