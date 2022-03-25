As subscription prices keep rising, Netflix continues its expansion into gaming. After acquiring Night School Studio late last year and Finland-based Next Games earlier this month, the company has announced a deal with a third studio. This time, Netflix has partnered with an independent mobile game studio in what it says is an effort to make sure the company can give gamers what they want wherever they want it.

Netflix VP of Game Studios Amir Rahimi announced its deal with Boss Fight Studios on Thursday. The Allen, Texas-based nine-year-old company has additional locations based in Austin and Seattle, providing a bigger talent pool of creators and developers to draw from. The deal underscores how hard Netflix is working to even the playing field with Google and Amazon. With an even more extensive selection of free games, subscribers might have more incentive to keep paying that monthly bill — even as it may push more customers to pony up for the service.

With 16 games already available on iOS and Android, Netflix plans to release new titles. Two games, This is a True Story and Shatter Remastered released earlier this week, with an action-zombie FPS on the way for sometime soon. While the company paid the equivalent of $72 million for Next Games, which developed a Stranger Things game, the terms of this deal have not been made public yet. Currently, Boss Fight spotlights just one game on the studio's website, the RPG Dungeon Boss — you can try it out below.

