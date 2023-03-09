Who doesn't look forward to unwinding with a great show or movie after a long week, and no batter which of the best entertainment apps you're streaming with, you've got your pick of lots of great content. Whether you're interested in checking out some international programming, or just want to make sure you don't miss anything, subtitles play a critical role in accessibility. Right now Netflix is delivering a much-appreciated upgrade to how you enjoy subtitles on your TV, as it adds options to customize their appearance.

Manually adjusting subtitle look and position is no big deal for most media players on Android and desktop, but when streaming online, the service you choose limits your options. Netflix already supported changing subtitle appearance on the web, but TechCrunch reports the controls are now becoming accessible when streaming to your TV, as well.

Source: Netflix

To customize the subtitles, Netflix offers three different font size options and four style presets, with differing text and background color. You could go for white text without a background, white text with a drop shadow, black text on a white background, or yellow text on a black background. The choices are still limited, but with all the most popular options now available at your fingertips, this is still a big step forward.

Being able to adjust the look of subtitles may seem like a mere convenience, or a slight visual tweak to most, but users with vision or hearing-related disabilities should really understand the true impact here. Netflix’s default subtitles can be hard to read when overlaid on bright footage, and most of these new style presets can help people with color sensitivity.

Effectively, this move is Netflix’s latest attempt to improve the accessibility of its platform and the content served on it. The change is rolling out to everyone on smart TVs and connected TVs, but only works with a handful of languages at present.