Stories have become all the rage, bringing brief, ephemeral posts to what feels like every social media platform out there. However, amidst this deluge of disappearing content, Netflix is taking a divergent approach. Rather than adding another platform for fleeting posts, Netflix is introducing an innovative concept called Netflix Stories that aren't posts at all — rather, these are interactive narrative games rooted in the lore of Netflix’s most beloved films and series.

The first flagship game set to debut is Netflix Stories: Love is Blind, launching on September 19, three days prior to the release of the show's fifth season. Developed by Netflix’s in-house studio, Boss Fight Entertainment, players can virtually immerse themselves in the show's unique dating scenario, using pods to navigate their own narratives of love and self-discovery.

This game is just the tip of the iceberg in the forthcoming Netflix Stories app, which should house an ever-growing collection of interactive experiences allowing fans to dive deeper into their favorite Netflix worlds. Alongside Love is Blind, users will also be able to preview upcoming narratives from series like Money Heist and Virgin River. And all these offerings come with the added advantage of no ads or in-app purchases for Netflix members.

For those eager to delve into this virtual storytelling, a pre-registration link for the Love is Blind game is already available on the Google Play Store with a captivating trailer (embedded above) giving us a glimpse of the experience. No specific release date has been given for the other Netflix Stories titles, though they're expected to be made available shortly before the associated shows debut new seasons on the streaming service.

In an age where almost every platform is offering short-lived stories, Netflix's take offers a refreshing change of pace: in-depth, interactive stories that immerse and entertain. And it's not just another tab on their platform, it’s a whole new way to experience fan-favorite narratives.