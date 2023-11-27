Netflix is a well-known streaming platform for all things relating to shows and movies. Grabbing one of the most affordable Android phones allows you to watch your favorite content without spending a lot. Your internet speed is essential for a smooth experience.

Whether streaming media at home using Wi-Fi or from your phone's data connection, do a speed test to see how your internet connection stacks up. In this guide, we show you how to do a Netflix speed test on a smartphone or any device with a web browser.

What internet speeds does Netflix recommend?

Regarding the best Netflix streaming experience possible, network speed, stability, and bandwidth are factors to consider. As you increase the stream's resolution, your internet speed plays a more significant role. Streaming 4K media is more demanding on your network than 720p. As such, ensure you get the advertised speeds from your internet provider. One of the easiest ways to do that is to run a speed test on any device connected to your network.

Before getting into the actual testing part, here are the minimum Netflix speed recommendations:

720p (HD): Netflix recommends 3Mbps or higher for the basic high-definition streaming quality known as 720p.

1080p (FHD): Netflix recommends 5Mbps or higher for the middle level and higher definition streaming quality known as 1080p.

4K (UHD): Netflix recommends 15Mbps or higher for the current top-tier ultra-high definition quality, known as 4K.

These are the minimum recommended speeds. This doesn't factor in how much bandwidth you can access on your home network at any given moment. For example, if multiple people stream 4K Netflix content over your network simultaneously, you may run into a bandwidth issue on a less capable network.

Lower the streaming resolution if you live in a household with limited bandwidth or a monthly data cap. Doing so reduces your network bandwidth and the data consumed per device while streaming Netflix content.

Use the FAST Speed Test app

One way to check your internet connection speed with Netflix is to download its FAST Speed Test app on your smartphone. This internet speed test method is quick and efficient. It's done within a few seconds after you open the app.

Do the following to use the FAST Speed Test app on your smartphone:

Download the FAST Speed Test Android app from the Google Play Store. It can also be downloaded from the App Store if you have an iPhone. Open the FAST Speed Test app. It automatically starts the test. You get a reading on your internet speed in a few seconds. Tap the Show more info button to reveal the Latency and Upload sections. Close Check the latency and upload results of your speed test. The closer the latency number (ms) is to 0, the more responsive your connection is.

If you notice the upload and download speeds are lower than what you pay for or your latency number is off the charts, contact your internet service provider. They might be able to fix your internet connection issues.

Use FAST Speed Test on the web

If you don't want to use the dedicated app on a smartphone, you can access the same service from a web browser. There's nothing to download, and the process is as fast and straightforward as the app. This also allows you to check the internet connection speed of any device.

Check out these steps to get started with FAST Speed Test on the web:

Visit the FAST Speed Test website on any device using a web browser. The speed test starts automatically, and you'll have results within a few seconds. Click the Show more info button to see your latency and upload speed results.

If anything looks off, or you don't get the speed you pay for, contact your internet service provider and share these results with them. They might be able to troubleshoot your internet connection issues.

Netflix speed tests are quick and effective

There are multiple services to test your internet connection, but FAST Speed Test is the only one powered by Netflix. This is the best and easiest one-tap method to test your internet connection with Netflix servers. It gives you relevant results for streaming content on their platform. The goal is to keep things as simple as possible and quickly provide an accurate speed test result. FAST lives up to that name. You should also regularly test your internet connection speed to ensure it stays running at peak performance well into the future.

