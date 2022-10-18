The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.

As the name indicates, Profile Transfer will let you transfer a profile from one Netflix account to another while keeping your viewing history, personalized recommendations, saved games, and other settings intact. Netflix says the tool will come in handy when you break up with your ex and are finally ready to get your own Netflix account or move away from your family to another country. But the tool will also come in handy when the streaming service ends password sharing, thereby preventing you from leeching off your friend's Netflix subscription.

Source: Netflix

Profile Transfer is rolling out to all Netflix members across the globe starting today. You will get an email when the feature is available for your account.

A report from May claimed that Netflix would launch its ad-supported tier before the end of 2022, with the crackdown on password sharing to follow around the same time. The company recently announced its $7/month ad-supported plan, which will go live on November 3. So, while you may not need or care much about the Profile Transfer tool now, you might need to use it in a month from now if you share your Netflix account with your friends or family.