Netflix plans to start cracking down on password sharing by early 2023. Before that, the company is steadily laying the groundwork and providing all the necessary tools to its subscribers to soften the blow for them. First, it launched a Profile Transfer tool, allowing you to migrate your Netflix profile from one account to another. Then, it launched a cheap new ad-supported tier with some major restrictions. And now, the subscription streaming service is launching a new feature that will make managing the devices linked to your account easier.

Dubbed Managing Access and Devices, the new feature will display all the recent devices you have used to stream content from Netflix. It acts as a history of all the devices that have streamed content from your Netflix account, so the same smart TV or iPad can appear multiple times. Besides time, the approximate location of the smart TV, streaming box, tablet, PC, or phone, its IP address, the last watched time and date, and the device type are also shown.

There's a Sign Out button beside each device name, so you can remotely log out of the streaming service from it. So, if you left Netflix logged in on your friend's PC while staying over at their place and forgot to sign out, the new settings will allow you to do that remotely.

Until now, Netflix only allowed you to manage and remove devices on which you downloaded content. The only other option was to sign out of all devices if you wanted to revoke access from a friend's PC or TV. The Managing Access and Devices feature is different as it allows you to see all devices signed into your account and log out of them individually.

Managing Access and Devices feature is rolling out to all Netflix subscribers worldwide starting today across iOS, Android, and the web.