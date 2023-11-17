Netflix is a recognized and popular name in the media streaming business. Pair that with one of the most affordable Android phones, and you can watch your favorite content without breaking the bank. Netflix recently cracked down on password sharing. You'll now pay an additional monthly fee to share your account. You can only set up this feature on the web. We show you how in the guide below.

How to invite a new Netflix profile to your account

You must be a current Netflix Standard or Premium member to use the new profile sharing feature. You can add up to five new members or profiles to your account.

There are two minor things to note about this process. You can only add others who live in the same country as you and send account invitations twice per billing cycle. Other than that, adding a new member and sharing your Netflix plan with others is something you can do with ease.

To add a new member outside your home to your Netflix account, do the following:

Go to the Netflix sign-in page and log in with your account. Move the cursor over your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click the Account option. Scroll down to the Extra Members section. Select Buy an extra member slot. Click the Next button to continue. An overview of your current Netflix plan details appears along with the new monthly cost to add an extra Netflix member. Click the Buy Now button. The new Netflix member slot is added to your account. Select Next to finish the account member invite process. This page shows the new total monthly amount for your plan. You'll receive an email with the rest of the details for safekeeping. On the following screen, enter the person's name and email address. Enter your name so they know who the invite is coming from. Select Next and follow the on-screen instructions. That person receives an email invite and can gain access to their new profile on your Netflix account.

How to turn on the Netflix profile sharing feature

Inviting a new member who doesn't have a Netflix account is a great way to share your subscription plan. What if someone wants to move onto their own plan?

Rather than starting over with a new profile, activate the feature that allows them to transfer their Netflix profile from your account to their own. They can make their own account and pick up where they left off using the same profile from your Netflix account.

To activate the Netflix profile transfers feature, check out these steps:

Go to the Netflix sign-in page and log in with your account. Move the cursor over your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Click the Account option. Scroll down to the Settings section. Click the Turn on profile transfers option. Read the overview screen explaining what this feature does. Click the Allow button to continue. The profile transfers feature is activated on your account after two days or immediately if you confirm it using the link from the email. The feature is also turned off automatically after two years from this point. Click Continue to Netflix to finish the process.

Netflix makes sharing profiles easy

When Netflix signaled they wanted to crack down on others sharing accounts for free, the streaming world was anticipating how the company would handle profile sharing. That means each profile outside your household adds a new monthly payment to your subscription plan. Netflix allows you to invite new members with a few clicks so that they can use a profile on your account. If they create their own Netflix account and pay for a plan, they can transfer their current profile from your account.

Streaming high-quality movies and shows on Netflix can quickly burn through your monthly phone data plan in no time. Using Wi-Fi to download your Netflix movies and shows allows you to save them offline for viewing later. No data connection is required.