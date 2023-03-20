It’s been roughly a year and half since Netflix first started offering games on the platform, and now we’re getting look at what it has in store for the future. In total the company has 40 new games slated to be released in 2023, with an additional 80+ in development either in-house or through partners. While we don’t know every title headed to the platform, today Netflix gave us a closer look at a few of the titles we can expect to come to the service.

Upcoming releases for the streamer include everything from puzzle games, to RPGs, and even narrative adventures. This month we’re getting two new games: Highwater, which is available now, and Terra Nil on March 28. Highwater is story-driven adventure where you attempt to escape a flooded planet by finding a way onto a rocket headed to Mars.

Terra Nil is a meditative game that allows you to create your own landscape and ecosystem with mountains, rivers, oceans and wildlife. Once you’ve built your perfect world, Terra Nil’s “Appreciate mode” allows you to simply relax and enjoy it.

On April 18th, we’ll get Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace, the second of three games being made exclusively for Netflix by Ubisoft. The first of those, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, landed in January. Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace is set in the same universe as Ubisoft’s The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

Also on the docket is a new Too Hot to Handle game based on the streamer’s iconic dating show, and an exclusive yet-to-be-announced game is being made by Super Evil Megacorp that will be based on an upcoming Netflix release.

Games are still a relatively new proposition for Netflix. In December, Statista reported that only 66% of people were aware the brand had games and only 23% of US video game subscription users said they liked Netflix Games.

Currently, the company has only released 55 games. With over 100 in the pipeline more games, the wider variety of games, and the fact that there will be more of them, may help increase the brand’s gaming footprint.