Upon inception, the Netflix app soared in popularity with its wealth of convenient programming, personalization mechanics, and availability on multiple devices simultaneously. Though the days of password sharing may be drawing to a close, new features and services may endeavor to compensate, Netflix Games being a good example. The Play Store has some exceptional games available for download. Still, Netflix Games stands out by exclusively catering to Netflix subscribers, an added incentive to get the service. Here's how to get this excellent service to run on your mobile devices in a few steps.

What is Netflix Games?

Netflix Games is a free extension of the popular streaming service, available for Netflix subscribers on their mobile devices. These games can range from standalone titles to tie-in games for established Netflix programming. These high-quality apps don't have adverts and multiple language settings for added accessibility. The library of games provided has grown significantly since its inception and shows no signs of slowing down, so Android and iOS users don't need to worry. Follow the instructions below for wielding Netflix Games on Android and iOS devices.

How to access and use Netflix Games on Android devices

Netflix Games can be accessed easily from the Netflix app and stored in your library like any other application. Android devices are taken to the Google Play Store for the download, which features a game description, device specs, game screenshots, and reviews. Follow these steps to gain access.

Locate the Netflix app on your Android device. Tap it to open the Netflix app. Make sure you sign in. Navigate to the Games icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap it to open the Netflix Games feature. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the game you want and tap it. This opens the game's homepage, providing trailers, screenshots, and more. 2 Images Close To download your selected app, tap Get Game. This opens the Play Store page for that game. 2 Images Close Once downloaded, the app can be opened normally from your app library.

Alternatively, Netflix games can be launched from the Netflix app. Navigate to the selected apps' homepage and tap Play Game.

How to access and use Netflix Games on iOS devices

Netflix Games can be accessed easily from the Netflix app and stored in your library like any other application. iOS devices take you to the Apple App Store for the download, which features a game description, device specs, game screenshots, and reviews. Follow these steps to gain access:

Locate the Netflix app on your iOS device. Tap it to open the Netflix app. Remember to sign in. Navigate to the top of your homepage and type game into the search bar. This brings up Netflix Game's assortment of titles. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the game you want and tap it. This opens the game's homepage, providing trailers, screenshots, and more. 2 Images Close To download your selected app, tap Get Game. This downloads and installs the game. It's ready to be opened normally from your app library. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, Netflix Games can be launched from the Netflix app by navigating to the selected apps' homepage and tapping Play Game.

Anything else I should know about Netflix Games?

A couple of things. Some titles on Netflix Games require a constant online connection to work, which is fine if you have the best data available. But for those who don't, every game's network demands are displayed on its page within Netflix. Also, game progress is tied to the account that you ascribe it to. Users select which account to use upon game startup, so keep that in mind if you can't find your progress.

Does AP recommend any specific Netflix Games titles?

Yes, AP has a select few game apps that rise above the others in their quality on Netflix Games. Check out AP's roundup of great Netflix Games recommendations for more from this awesome service. Here are some of our favorites.

Relic Hunters: Rebels

Relic Hunters: Rebels is a retro-style looter shooter focusing on bullet hell combat and RPG stat progression. The combat provides a range of classes with unique stats, controlling the flow of gunplay against various enemies. Use resources acquired through the primary loop to improve your weapons and build new ways to decimate whatever gets in your way. Relic Hunters: Rebels is a good start for your time using Netflix Games, given its fast-paced gameplay, catchy soundtrack, and lack of in-app purchases.

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed

Into the Dead 2: Unleashed is a 3D-style runner game that pits you against a legion of the undead in a mad dash to finish. Your task is to duck and weave past your grizzly foes, blowing them away with an assortment of deadly weapons that can be upgraded and customized. The primary loop is easy to learn and fluid in its execution, with great optimization, explosive gameplay, zero microtransactions, and a decent story to boot.

Unlock some top-notch apps on Netflix Games

Since Netflix is now only one of several great streaming apps competing with the likes of Disney+ and Paramount+, Netflix Games provides a great method for attracting new subscribers. With confirmed plans for 40+ new games to be added in 2023, users have a good incentive not to ditch the premium Netflix service. Mobile users are given fair consideration, too, with many fantastic apps designed especially for your favorite gaming phones from Android and iOS. Stick to these steps and gain access to some action-packed apps.