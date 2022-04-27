Netflix began experimenting with gaming at the end of 2021, and it seems the company will be pushing much harder ahead with the project over the rest of 2022. According to a new report by The Washington Post (via Eurogamer), the company plans to offer 30 more gaming titles by the end of the year.

Netflix Games launched with five titles at the end of 2021, and we’ve since seen it introduce a further 13 games since then. The report says there will be nearly 50 mobile games by the end of the year, so we’re expecting just under 30 new titles over the coming months. So far, we don’t yet know what these titles will be, aside from an upcoming Exploding Kittens game that has been announced and will be landing in May.

According to a source familiar with Netflix's plans, the streaming service is planning to stay within the mobile gaming space, but it is open to other avenues in the future. The source says Netflix is "looking at content opportunities around video games from every direction.” It’s not clear precisely what this means, but it may be that the company is considering a future move into game streaming at a later date.

Mobile games are the focus for now, and we should expect a lot more titles to drip feed out of the streaming service over the coming months. The company plans to have a strategy where it can continue adapting video games such as Cuphead, The Witcher, and League of Legends into TV shows. Then it can adapt its own shows into games similarly to how it did with Stranger Things: 1984. It's not entirely clear how you can play existing titles, so we recommend following our guide on how to download Netflix games if you want to try any of the existing 18 games out.

