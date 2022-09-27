Google wasn't able to make a studio viable for its cloud gaming bid in Stadia. Now, all eyes are on Netflix as we wonder if it will fare any better? The streaming company known for movies and serials is doubling down on gaming with the announcement of a new studio for Netflix Games.

The studio will be based in Helsinki, Finland, because the company says the region is home to "some of the best game talent in the world."

This will be Netflix's second games studio in Helsinki after acquiring Next Games in March. The unnamed studio will be the fourth in the portfolio besides two also-acquired properties, Boss Fight Entertainment and Night School Studio.

Night School announced over the weekend during Netflix's upfronts-esque Tudum that it'd be bringing its supernatural adventure title, "Oxenfree," to Netflix Games. Mixing in with releases from other studios this fall, the platform will have a lot to continue proving after a quiet launch and loads of investment in the past year.

Netflix Games had a reported daily active user base of about 1.7 million in August — it's not nothing, but the number's dwarfed not just by Netflix's total subscription base who get access to these ad-free games for free, but by the likes of Epic Games and Steam. It sounds like someone needs to define what relative success will be.