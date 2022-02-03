We’ve all been there. You’ve got nothing to do, and you’re all caught up with your shows on Netflix. You might as well check out that French crime procedural that keeps popping up. Only, you fall asleep on your couch every time you try to watch it, and now it’s found its forever home on your Continue Watching row and you have to see it every time you log in. Although it’s been possible to remove shows from the Continue Watching row via your computer or smartphone for two years, you can now finally do it directly from your TV, too.

Netflix announced this week that the ability to remove shows from your Continue Watching feed will be available on smart TVs effective immediately. Removing a show is pretty straightforward: select the offending title, then select Remove from Continue Watching from the menu.

If you’re late to the party and need to know how to do the same on your computer or phone, don’t worry, it’s just as easy. On your computer, you just need to hover over the show’s thumbnail until it enlarges, then click the big “x” icon beneath the image. On your phone, tap the three-dot menu, then select Remove from Row from the menu that pops up.

As someone who does most of his Netflix watching in front of a TV, this is a welcome change. Hopefully the company will extend this new functionality to the other rows as well so we won’t have to keep seeing recommendations for movies we’ve already watched five times.

