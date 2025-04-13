Summary Netflix is testing an OpenAI-powered AI search engine that goes beyond basic search features like titles, actors, and genres.

The AI-powered search engine will allow users to find content based on more specific inputs such as mood.

The feature is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to the US soon.

If there are two things we’ve seen over and over lately, it’s Netflix hiking prices every other day and every service cramming AI into everything. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is no stranger to using artificial intelligence. According to Netflix's Machine Learning research hub, the streaming service uses machine learning algorithms for "various use cases," including content demand modeling, content understanding, trailer and artwork generation, and content creation.

While all of these use cases certainly help shape the Netflix experience behind the scenes, they don’t exactly come in handy for the average user. For instance, these aren’t features you’ll notice when you’re just trying to find something to watch.