Key Takeaways Netflix introduced a new 'Moments' feature, allowing easy scene sharing and bookmarking.

Users can share scenes with friends right from the Netflix app, and the scene will begin playing at the moment it was bookmarked.

This new feature is currently only available on iOS devices but will be coming to Android in the coming weeks.

Everyone has that one friend who is always too busy to watch half the shows you love, and Netflix has an answer for that. It's a new feature called 'Moments' that lets you save and share your favorite scenes, at least on mobile .

'Moments' lets you bookmark a scene with a single tap (via Android Authority). It is saved to the My Netflix tab, and you can revisit it later or generate a link to share it with friends. They will begin watching the scene from the exact moment you bookmarked when you share it with them. It's currently rolling out to iOS devices only, but Netflix says it is expected to arrive on Android in the coming weeks.

A shrinking market is forcing innovation

The number of Moments you can save depends on the length of the content, but Netflix says most users won't have to worry about hitting a limit. This suggests the storage space is quite large, although Netflix isn't saying how much each customer is allotted. The company also plans to come up with more ways for people to enjoy individual scenes in the future, but hasn't hinted at any.

Netflix seems to be on an innovation roll as it faces declining subscriber numbers, a problem facing all the major streaming platforms. Paramount Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu are all losing millions of customers. Rising prices are squeezing the market even more. This new Moments feature may help keep Netflix dominant in a rapidly shrinking market.

A new branding campaign with some big names

The new Moments rollout coincides with a Netflix global branding campaign called 'It's so good.' This campaign aims to celebrate some of the most memorable moments on Netflix-produced shows and movies, and features some big names. Cardi B, Simone Biles, and Giancarlo Esposito are all part of it, according to Netflix.

Netflix says it hopes the 'It's so good' campaign will remind people that Netflix is more than just a streaming service; it is a place where memories are made with our loved ones. By focusing on niche features and new technologies to elevate the experience, Netflix hopes to keep its position as the world's favorite streaming service .