Netflix has done a lot of growing over the past few years, but it's spent a lot of money in order to do so, adding original content, games, live events, and improving its platform with new and alluring features. Of course, none of this has been free, and the cost has come with rising subscription rates and aggressive measures to prevent password sharing.

Of course, this was bound to happen at some point and at least the brand continues to deliver a service that is worth paying for, right? With that said, Netflix debuted its new Moments feature back in October in an attempt to push its social media efforts further, allowing subscribers to share clips from their favorite Netflix shows and movies. While it was exclusive to iOS at the time of announcement, it now appears that is also available on Android.

Time to start sharing with family and friends

The news was dropped on the official Netflix Tudum website, giving an update in the top section letting folks know that it is now available on Android. If you manage to see it in your app, you can just pause whatever you're watching and head into the "Moments" section in order to save your favorite clips from TV shows and movies.

This is great if you're the type of person that wants to really relive a moment over and over again. Of course, the fun really starts when you start sharing these moments with your family and friends. While it used to be a huge pain sharing anything from Netflix before, with screenshots being impossible, it's now much easier.

Just be sure to update your app through the Google Play Store before you give it a try. The feature is available globally on iOS and Android. But if you're watching on a browser, you won't have access to it for the time being.