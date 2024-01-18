Netflix's gaming library has grown significantly since it launched in 2021 with a handful of games. Over two years later, the company's aggressive strategy of buying up publishing rights to popular titles like Grand Theft Auto, Oxenfree, and Hades has made the service one of the best ways to play Android games, as long as you're willing to put up with the monthly cost of a Netflix subscription.

All titles included in a Netflix Games subscription come without ads or in-app purchases. This is a massive draw to the service, especially when it republishes heavily monetized games already found on the Play Store. But, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is discussing how to generate revenue from its games through in-app purchases, ads, or paywalls, a move that could destroy any goodwill it has developed over previous years.

Netflix Games isn't a successful service

It's easy to see why controversial discussions could be taking place. While the Netflix Games library does offer an affordable way to play fantastic games, the company has failed to translate a growing library into new subscribers. Apparently, mobile games aren't much of a consumer consideration when subscribing to a video streaming service.

In August 2022, just 1% of Netflix's user base had downloaded a title from Netflix Games. A year later, the figure remained unchanged, but Netflix didn't appear to be bothered, claiming it was planting the seeds for future success rather than relying on short-term growth.

Isometric roguelike Into the Breach exists on mobile thanks to Netflix

Part of this strategy relied on the lack of monetization in its games. This strategy allows developers to create mobile games without worrying about inserting ads or in-app purchases. Indeed, the popular indie game Into The Breach would never have come to mobile without Netflix. In an interview with Touch Arcade, lead programmer Matthew Davis stated, "I think it's extremely unlikely the mobile version would have ever been finished had Netflix not presented an opportunity to distribute the game without the challenge of how to monetize it."

If Netflix isn't making money, change is necessary. But with the promise of no ads or in-app purchases forming such an essential component of Netflix Games, reversing course could spell disaster. But does Netflix have a choice?

Netflix is looking for a return on its gaming investment

Netflix is investing heavily in its gaming segment. Not only is the company snapping up publishing rights to existing mobile games, but it is also developing first-party games, options for playing games on TVs, and founding new studios. This isn't cheap. Analysts have suggested to the WSJ that the company has spent about $1 billion on building its gaming division, and as the games don't generate money by themselves, subscriber counts need to increase accordingly to make the service profitable.

Subscriber count (in millions Growth from the previous year Q3 2023 247.15 10.8% Q3 2022 223.09 4.5% Q3 2021 213.56 9.4% Q3 2020 185.15 16.9%

Netflix has recovered somewhat from its 2022 subscriber slump, but the company is only just starting to return to its pre-pandemic growth levels. Its gaming initiative might have increased growth slightly but is nowhere near enough to mark a return on the company investment; it's unsurprising that the company is exploring new monetization avenues behind the scenes.

Monetization could make Netflix Games the worst gaming subscription service on mobile

Netflix Games competes with Google's Play Pass on Android and Apple Arcade on iOS. Both subscriptions offer a similar service to Netflix Games: a subscription fee in exchange for games without ads or in-app purchases. While their execution varies significantly (Play Pass aims for quantity instead of Apple Arcade's smaller but higher quality library), they have remained reliable presences in the mobile gaming world for years.

Source: Netflix

Netflix Games is only just starting to pose as a viable competitor to Play Pass and Apple Arcade thanks to its raft of exclusive games bundled into a Netflix subscription. However, should the company introduce in-app purchases or ads, its advantages will disappear.

While we expect Netflix Games to continue to grow its library over the coming years, the company is playing with fire by discussing the possibility of monetization of its games. Unfortunately for us, if new games don't translate into new subscribers, this may become a reality sooner than we expect.