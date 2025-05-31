When you receive a suspicious activity alert from Netflix, your account may be at risk. Either someone with unauthorized access logged into your account, or it has been compromised. When that happens, it's terrifying. Your payment method and personal information are now exposed.

If you're concerned about permanently losing your Netflix account and having your information stolen, there are steps you can take to secure it. Whether you're a regular user of the Netflix app or website, you can regain access through your Android tablet, phone, or computer by following these steps carefully.

Determine if the suspicious activity alert is from Netflix

If your account hasn't been locked yet, and you receive an email claiming to be from Netflix asking for personal information to verify your account, be wary that this is another masked phishing attempt. According to Netflix, Netflix will never ask you to share personal information through text or email, including:

Credit or debit card numbers

Bank account details

Netflix passwords

Payment through a third-party vendor or website

What to do if you receive a phishing attempt claiming to be Netflix?

Never click or tap on any suspicious links embedded in text messages or emails unless you are sure they can be trusted.

When you encounter a Netflix phishing scam, Netflix advises you to report it by forwarding the email or text message to phishing@netflix.com. Once you've forwarded the message, delete the message. If you've accidentally clicked or tapped on a link, proceed to change your password and contact the financial institution if you've accidentally already gave away your payment details.

5 Change your Netflix password

Immediately secure your account