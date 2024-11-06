You may have noticed Netflix offers a handful of interactive specials on its service. These are kind of like choose-your-own-adventure games you play in your TV, where you are provided a choice to click on with your remote to progress the special's story. Netflix started with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale back in 2017 and since has amassed a pretty healthy library at this point that spans popular TV and movie brands. Sadly, it would seem this interactive content has amounted to a failed experiment, with Eurogamer reporting that Netflix has confirmed the majority of its interactive titles will be removed from the streaming service on December 1st.

A few titles will remain

Not all interactive titles will be getting the axe, with four that will remain, from You vs. Wild, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It stands to reason these are the more popular interactive specials, with the cut content being mostly comprised of children's brands; one could extrapolate that the adult interactive content has performed better, which is pretty surprising. Of course, if you are looking for the full list of removals expected for December 1st, we have them right here.

Headspace: Unwind your Mind

Triviaverse

Cat Burglar

Battle Kitty

Boss Baby: Get that Baby!

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

You vs Wild: Out Cold

Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama

Choose Love

Barbie: Epic Road Trip

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

Escape the Undertaker

Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie

Spirit: Riding Free: Ride-Along Adventure

Stretch Armstrong: Breakout

Trivia Quest

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

We Lost Our Human

Netflix may be backing away from games

With these impending removals, it feels like Netflix is cutting away the fat before the end of the year, streamlining the service, which sure lines up with a recent game development studio closure on the Netflix Games side. It would appear even Netflix feels it has stretched too far with its gaming content, so it is reining things in. On the one hand, this may be a good move that signals Netflix will focus on the things that do make it money, like high-quality Movies and TV shows, but on the other hand, it is starting to look like Netflix isn't as bullish with gaming content as it once was, perhaps illustrating that jumping into the gaming space as an outsider isn't always as easy as expected. Pour one out for Netflix's soon-to-be-removed interactive specials; they aren't long for this world.