You may have noticed Netflix offers a handful of interactive specials on its service. These are kind of like choose-your-own-adventure games you play in your TV, where you are provided a choice to click on with your remote to progress the special's story. Netflix started with Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale back in 2017 and since has amassed a pretty healthy library at this point that spans popular TV and movie brands. Sadly, it would seem this interactive content has amounted to a failed experiment, with Eurogamer reporting that Netflix has confirmed the majority of its interactive titles will be removed from the streaming service on December 1st.
A few titles will remain
Not all interactive titles will be getting the axe, with four that will remain, from You vs. Wild, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It stands to reason these are the more popular interactive specials, with the cut content being mostly comprised of children's brands; one could extrapolate that the adult interactive content has performed better, which is pretty surprising. Of course, if you are looking for the full list of removals expected for December 1st, we have them right here.
- Headspace: Unwind your Mind
- Triviaverse
- Cat Burglar
- Battle Kitty
- Boss Baby: Get that Baby!
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
- Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
- Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
- You vs Wild: Out Cold
- Captain Underpants: Epic Choice-o-Rama
- Choose Love
- Barbie: Epic Road Trip
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
- Escape the Undertaker
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs Wild Movie
- Spirit: Riding Free: Ride-Along Adventure
- Stretch Armstrong: Breakout
- Trivia Quest
- Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
- We Lost Our Human
Netflix may be backing away from games
With these impending removals, it feels like Netflix is cutting away the fat before the end of the year, streamlining the service, which sure lines up with a recent game development studio closure on the Netflix Games side. It would appear even Netflix feels it has stretched too far with its gaming content, so it is reining things in. On the one hand, this may be a good move that signals Netflix will focus on the things that do make it money, like high-quality Movies and TV shows, but on the other hand, it is starting to look like Netflix isn't as bullish with gaming content as it once was, perhaps illustrating that jumping into the gaming space as an outsider isn't always as easy as expected. Pour one out for Netflix's soon-to-be-removed interactive specials; they aren't long for this world.