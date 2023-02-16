Swimming in a proverbial sea of new content, it's challenging to decide on the next show or movie to binge. Thankfully, some of the best entertainment apps and streaming video services on Android have a cure for your indecision — usually collections sorted by category, or a simple shuffle button. Netflix had a shuffle button called Surprise Me for its content library too, but it has been discontinued because people knew what they wanted to watch already.

Surprise Me started life as Shuffle Play during testing in January 2021, and was renamed to Play Something for a wider rollout before earning its latest name. Despite the name changing and rather prominent placement on the home screen, a Netflix spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal the shuffle feature was sunset in January 2023.

Netflix has a colossal content library, so most suggestions based on your watch history are on the homepage, along with any new shows and movies ready to stream. You may also have unwatched shows craving for your attention, those you want to revisit, sequels for content you watched, or shows Netflix is aggressively marketing on other platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Understandably, there’s little to no room left for indecision when you open up Netflix, even if you’re a heavy user. Yes, the platform remains heavily reliant on a content engine to populate suggestions, but it won't be helping with shuffle anymore.

Source: Netflix Goodbye shuffle play, we hardly knew ye.

Netflix attributed the shuffle feature’s shutdown to relatively low use, but reiterated its commitment to ensuring subscribers always have ways to explore and discover watch-worthy content. A spokesperson for the company added that people using Netflix seem to know beforehand what they want to watch. The shutdown also reflects a shift in the company’s business strategy from maximizing new subscriptions with alluring content to maximizing profitability. To this effect, we have seen Netflix take decisive steps against the password-sharing menace, alongside introducing a free ad-supported tier welcoming viewers who would rather pay with time than with money. The service has also boldly stepped into the gaming industry with the regular addition of new titles.

Netflix knows best what works for its business interests, but one thing is for sure — there’s no dearth of content ready to stream, and there’s something in it for everyone. We do not remember the last time we used the shuffle feature, so we aren’t quite teary-eyed about its demise. If you used it frequently, consider leafing through Netflix’s homepage with content similar to shows and flicks you have watched already.