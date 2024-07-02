Summary Netflix is removing its cheapest ad-free tier, pushing customers to more expensive plans.

This change affects UK and Canadian subscribers first, with US changes potentially coming.

Rising subscription prices help the streaming services increase margins amid rising costs and content investments.

Every once in a while, a streaming service announces a new round of price hikes, making it more expensive for customers to subscribe and enjoy the content. While customers might expect to get more added value with the rising prices, streaming platforms are even cutting off perks and pushing customers toward paying more for less. For Netflix subscribers, this is getting even worse.

As some Reddit users reported, Netflix is notifying subscribers with a basic plan to opt for a new plan (via The Verge). The cheapest ad-free tier on Netflix starts at $11.99 a month. With this plan being ditched by July 13, customers must choose between a $6.99 ad-supported tier, the $15.49 ad-free tier, or the $22.99 ad-free 4K premium plan to keep watching Netflix content.

Netflix is ditching its cheapest ad-free tier in the UK and Canada

Netflix’s move isn’t surprising because the company already announced its decision in January’s earnings report. At the time, Netflix said customers in Canada and the UK would be the first to see the cheapest ad-free tier disappear. It seems that the impacted Netflix customers who are raising their voices on Reddit are also located in Canada and the UK.

It remains to be seen when this wave of change arrives at the shores of the US. Last year, the company ditched its basic tier for new or returning members in the US, Canada, and the UK, pushing customers toward subscribing to the ad-supported plan.

Rising subscription prices is the fastest and easiest way to increase margins for businesses built on this model. These price hikes are often a response to rising costs and the need to invest in new content. In 2022, Netflix experienced its first subscriber loss in a decade, resulting in the layoff of around 300 employees and the implementation of a new round of price hikes. As inflation shows no sign of slowing down, streaming service customers could expect their entertainment bills to increase occasionally.