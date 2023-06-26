Ever since its transition from disc-by-mail to the streaming giant it is today, Netflix's been trying to optimize its subscription tiers. That's led to charging a premium for HDR and 4K, and raising for members time and time again. Last year, we even saw the creation of a new discounted offering with a price subsidized by advertisements. But now, Netflix looks like it's finally starting to pare down its many service tiers, with the elimination of the "basic" plan in Canada.

The streaming giant's Canadian users will no longer have the option to choose the basic plan, according to The Canadian Press (via Engadget). Instead, they'll have their pick of the existing basic with ads, standard, and premium levels.

Existing users currently subscribed to the basic plan don’t need to worry about sudden changes, as Netflix won't be proactively kicking them off their chosen tier. However, if these users opt to switch plans or discontinue their subscriptions, they will lose the option to return to the basic tier. The decision seems to signal Netflix's move towards a more ad-supported model, a drastic change considering its past stance against incorporating advertisements.

The introduction of that ad-supported plan in November 2022, despite initial declarations to the contrary, provided an additional revenue stream for Netflix, contributing to the company's bottom line. In fact, during the first quarter of 2023, Netflix's basic plan with ads generated more revenue per user in the US than its standard plan, despite being cheaper. This performance underscores the profitability of ad-supported models, perhaps fueling the decision to remove the basic plan in Canada.

The basic tier costs $10 (CAD) a month in Canada, while the basic tier with advertisements costs $6, the standard costs $16.50, and the premium costs $21. So far we haven't heard Netflix say anything about its intent for the basic plan in other markets, though at this point we certainly wouldn't be surprised to see it killed off elsewhere.