Netflix finally launched its library of games worldwide earlier this month, bringing such hits as Stranger Things 3: The Game and, uh, Card Blast to your phone. While the selection started small, the company promised more titles to come. With today's update, two more games have been added to the list — including a once-popular racing title returning from the grave.

Asphalt Xtreme is one of Gameloft's many racing titles available on smartphones — or, at least, it was, before the title was shut down in September of this year. The game focused on taking the usual racing style offroad, with a wider variety of cars to race. Development ended in 2017, four years before Gameloft pulled the app from mobile phones altogether. It must've caught Netflix's eye, as the app will become available for subscribers over the coming weeks in the US (via TechCrunch).

The trailer for the relaunched Asphalt Xtreme makes one thing clear: this version of the game has been reworked from the ground up, removing in-app purchases and making it exclusive to Netflix users. In some ways, it's a similar approach to competitors like Apple, snatching up mobile games and reviving them without costly microtransactions or ads. If you were previously hooked on Asphalt Xtreme, you'll need to grab it from the Netflix app to start playing again — it doesn't sound like it's coming back to the Play Store anytime soon.

The other game arriving soon is Bowling Ballers, another title from developer Frosty Pop. It's an additional casual title from the makers of Card Blast and Shooting Hoops, it promises a "bowling endless runner" experience. If Asphalt isn't your thing, it might be worth a shot. It's available now for all Netflix subscribers around the globe.

