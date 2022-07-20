The well-praised indie game gem, Into the Breach, has finally made its way to Android with the new Advanced Edition expansion. The port includes added polish thanks to a new mobile-fitted UI paired with impressively responsive touch screen controls. And since the Android port come from Netflix Games, you can knab the download on the Play Store, where the game is free as long as you have an active Netflix subscription. Into the Breach will see you break out into some classic Sci-Fi mech fighting strategic action to fend off the latest alien invasion, the Vek.

Of course, you can't expect to just brute force your way to saving humankind. You'll need to plan your combat moves accordingly; this is a turn-based strategy game, after all. This is why we have formulated today's guide, to teach everyone how to pilot their mech around the chessboard, all while showing you the best strategies you can take into your conflicts against the Vek.

Getting started

Selecting a new game prompts you to choose a time traveler (more characters are unlocked as you play and earn achievements), revise the name of your pilot, and choose a combat squad. Once you're ready, select "Start Game."

2 Images

Close

The next screen will allow you to select a difficulty level; new players should choose "Normal" and deselect all boxes under "Advanced Content."

Note: The unfair difficulty and advanced content options are new with the Advanced Edition update. Tread carefully.

Map overview

Starting fresh means, you won't have the whole map unlocked. You'll need to play through the first island to gain access to others.

Parameters are displayed at the top and contain statistics recorded for each island (or timeline).

Corporate Reputation : The number of reputation points you currently hold. Reputation points are used to purchase supplies once you've cleared an island.

: The number of reputation points you currently hold. Reputation points are used to purchase supplies once you've cleared an island. Reactor Cores : Points used to upgrade your mechs; access the upgrade function by tapping on the mech icon.

: Points used to upgrade your mechs; access the upgrade function by tapping on the mech icon. Power Grid : Displays the power grid level, which is your overall win condition; you'll lose if it reaches zero, and the level will reduce if any powered buildings are damaged during combat.

: Displays the power grid level, which is your overall win condition; you'll lose if it reaches zero, and the level will reduce if any powered buildings are damaged during combat. Grid Defense : Displays how well a building can resist damage; the higher the percentage, the better the resistance is. You'll have the option to upgrade the defense once the power grid is full.

: Displays how well a building can resist damage; the higher the percentage, the better the resistance is. You'll have the option to upgrade the defense once the power grid is full. Saved people: The number of people you saved in the timeline (the island). Higher difficulties will result in more people that need saving!

The island will have missions for each section, and every mission will place you into a separate battle. Completing missions nets your rewards and will grant resources; allocatable resources are shown as an icon on that location. Unfortunately, you won't be able to complete every mission on the island, so prepare to pick and choose which mission rewards you'll benefit from the most.

How battling works

We recommend checking out the combat simulation to help familiarize yourself with the battle mechanics. In this section, we will go into depth on how battling works. Just remember, like any turn-based strategy game, you have all the time in the world to analyze and maneuver your attack and defensive formations — be ready to adapt your strategy when the situation calls for it!

Movement and grid mechanics

Battles start on an 8x8 grid (64 tiles in total), and units can move around each tile every turn, performing actions on the environment or against other units. You cannot move your units after acting (such as an attack), so plan out your positioning beforehand.

To move your units around the grid, tap or drag the mech towards the selected tile. To redo your positioning before acting, tap on "Undo Move."

Deploying your mechs

The mechs can be broken down into types with strengths and weaknesses. Mechs can be categorized in a weapon type, range, and movement (how many spaces on the grid can it cover).

Examples of starting mechs and performable actions:

Combat mech : Close range mech that will punch an enemy unit on a tile adjacent to the mech. Punching will also knock the enemy back by one tile; this activates the pushing mechanic, in which the enemy pushed into each other can be damaged, or you can push an enemy away from a building it plans to attack. Remember that you can change between the weapons the mech uses with the attack; this may influence the weapon effects to cause push, damage, or both.

: Close range mech that will punch an enemy unit on a tile adjacent to the mech. Punching will also knock the enemy back by one tile; this activates the pushing mechanic, in which the enemy pushed into each other can be damaged, or you can push an enemy away from a building it plans to attack. Remember that you can change between the weapons the mech uses with the attack; this may influence the weapon effects to cause push, damage, or both. Tank mech : A mech that shoots projectiles in a line and will collide with the first unit/object it hits. Due to how easily the attack can be blocked/interfered with, your positioning will matter the most to get the best line of sight on your target. Watch out for the line of sight check (highlighted orange pathway) and select the object you wish to aim your attack.

: A mech that shoots projectiles in a line and will collide with the first unit/object it hits. Due to how easily the attack can be blocked/interfered with, your positioning will matter the most to get the best line of sight on your target. Watch out for the line of sight check (highlighted orange pathway) and select the object you wish to aim your attack. Artillery mech: A mech that shoots out a projectile that can arc over a building to attack an enemy. Hitting a target with enemies and mechs next to the target will result in them being pushed to another tile. You can use the artillery strike to push the enemy in harm's way (like in the case of the tutorial to drown the other enemy units) or to buy time. Be wary that the artillery mech should only be operated from range, and it is unable to attack enemies adjacent to the mech.

How turns work

Enemies will move first and plan out an action. Once the enemies have exhausted their turns, you can move your units and act (like an attack). After completing your turn, select "End Turn" to move on to the enemies' turn, which will return to your turn afterward. Hovering over the enemy units will show which action they plan to take after your turn finishes, so always use this information to create your game plan.

If you're ever stuck, tap on "Reset Turn" to redo your previous turn, you can only do this once per battle.

Enemy AI patterns

Enemies will place themselves in a position to cause problems, attack a nearby unit, or damage the environment. Protecting any buildings nearby is critical since keeping the power grid online is a top priority for achieving victory.

New waves of enemies can spawn between turns, so be prepared to take advantage of their AI and deplete their health bar to zero (found by hovering over the enemy unit right before an attack) or simply push them back to interrupt their attack.

Completing the objectives

Your objectives are displayed top right. You'll only have so many turns to finish a battle requiring you to be at the top of your game with turn management. To view your bonus objectives tap on the turns box. Bonus objectives, like protecting a unit, destroying an object, or killing an enemy before fulfilling a condition, will also pop up to incentivize the gain in extra resources (used for upgrades).

2 Images

Close

You'll also automatically lose if your power grid reaches zero, so it's best to consider this your overall health bar. Your mechs also have individual health bars, and if enough damage is sustained, your mech becomes knocked out for the rest of the fight. Mechs automatically repair damage after battle.

The Advanced Edition serves as an expansion to the base game bringing new mechs, new missions, new weapons, new enemies and bosses, new mission objectives, new pilots and abilities, and a new "Unfair" difficulty mode.

This update is free for mobile players. To access this content, you must start a new game while ensuring the advanced content boxes are ticked.

Into the Breach is an outstanding tactical title

The game has received well-deserved praise during the original release and will undoubtedly be an essential title in the Netflix library. Netflix subscribers will surely not want to miss out on adding a spectacular sci-fi tactical turn-based strategy game to their collection. If Netflix can keep up with acquiring exceptional games like Into the Breach, the Netflix Games library will leave an impressionable mark on Android gaming. If you like what you see so far, be sure to grab Into the Breach through the widget below or head on over to Netflix Games to begin installing.