Summary AV1 adoption has been slow, but Netflix plans to offer HDR10+ on AV1-compatible devices.

To access this feature, users need a Netflix Premium plan, which now costs $24.99 per month.

HDR10+ will provide a better viewing experience, while also being more efficient to stream.

AV1 has been around for quite a bit, offering a more efficient way to stream video. And while it's thought by many to be a superior file format, the adoption by the industry has been quite slow. Of course, there are a lot of factors that go into switching over, but for the most part, it just seems like something that's not really at the top of the list when it comes to priorities.

Of course, those that really love to enjoy their films undoubtedly get excited when studios or streaming platforms offer new technologies to provide the best viewing experience. We've seen plenty of shows and movies utilizing HDR technology, and now it looks like HDR10+ is going to be an option on Netflix with AV1-compatible devices.

A new way to watch

This news comes from The Netflix Blog, sharing that programs will be broadcast using HDR10+ on AV1-compatible devices. Of course, this encompasses a wide variety of products, but it is relatively common in tablets, smartphones, and even TVs that have been released over the past few years.

Now, if you're looking to take advantage of this new change, you're going to need to be subscribed to a Netflix Premium plan. As of now, the current price for this plan is set at $24.99 in the United States. Not only do you get access to HDR10 content, but you can also stream in 4K with spatial audio as well.

Of course, the movie or TV show that you're trying to watch will need to be available in the HDR10+ format. And perhaps most importantly, devices need to offer AV1 and HDR10+ compatibility. With that said, if you're not quite sure whether your device supports HDR10, you can always use the Netflix website to check compatibility.