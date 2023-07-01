Google TV provides the best Android-based television experience you can enjoy today, courtesy of devices like the affordable Chromecast, not to mention TVs that come with the software out of the box, plus dedicated Android TV boxes. Video quality is an important aspect of any streaming device, and Google understood that pretty well, leading the company to launch a feature called match content frame rate on Android 12. But the slow-paced approach from streaming providers meant that it wasn't enabled on their apps. That's changing now, at least partially, with Netflix being among the first to support this feature on Google TV and Android TV devices.

First spotted by FlatPanelsHD, frame rate matching is making its way to the Netflix app on Google TV through version 10.0.4. This effectively means that Netflix films or series that support higher frame rates will now be played in the same format on your Google TV/Android TV product, provided it's running Android TV 12 and up. Devices like the 4K Chromecast picked up official support for frame rate matching last year.

With this update, Netflix is among the biggest (and only) streaming services to support frame rate matching for its content on Google TV. FlatPanelsHD (via 9to5Google) tested out the feature using The Witcher which supports 24.000 fps, whereas the documentary Arnold supposedly uses 23.976 fps, an older standard that filmmakers have called to be discontinued in favor of 24 fps. Meanwhile, content like Tour de France: Unchained can go up to 50-60 fps, as illustrated in the video below.

Although the change may not be a big one, it's one that binge-watchers would greatly appreciate, especially given Netflix's catalog of high-quality content. The onus is now on other streaming platforms like Hulu, Prime Video, etc, to follow suit.

Android TV devices like the NVIDIA Shield TV — which still runs Android 11 — have to rely on alternative solutions to enable frame rate matching. NVIDIA has been working on enabling the functionality for a couple of years now, but it still appears to be in beta, at least based on the company's support document.