Netflix’s push into the cloud gaming industry was confirmed by Mike Verdu, the company’s VP of gaming, at a conference in 2022. At the same time, Netflix announced that it would be going as far as opening a gaming studio in California. Companies like Google and Amazon have seen limited success in the cloud gaming market thus far, but this hasn’t stopped Netflix. After initially launching a trial of its cloud gaming service in the UK and Canada, the company is now rolling out a trial in the US.

Netflix has debuted the new trial for US members at no additional cost, and you can now access its catalog of games through a smart TV or connected device (via TechCrunch). With a Roku or Chromecast, for instance, you can boot up a game and start playing, using your phone as a controller. Netflix’s free-to-play model differentiates it from some of its competitors, and games tied to existing series — “Love is Blind” and “Stranger Things,” just to name a couple — have already been rolled out by the streaming platform.

While this new game streaming endeavor by Netflix might seem unusual, it isn’t entirely unexpected. Many caught onto job postings listed by the streaming giant back in 2022, pointing to its interest in gaming. For example, some opportunities mentioned RTP-based streaming, as well as an “emerging area of business.” Although the words “video games” didn’t blatantly appear, these job ads mentioned the need for experience with building games for early platforms.

One thing to note is that the controller app is currently only available for iOS devices, leaving behind an entire untapped market of Android owners who may have an interest in testing the trial service. There has been no timetable provided as to when the app may come to Android or when games for larger screens will officially leave the testing phase.

While those who are already content with playing games on actual consoles probably won't be interested in game streaming, this doesn't seem to be dissuading Netflix from trying to tap into the potential of what could be a huge market in the future. As long as existing subscribers don't see their monthly fee increase for all this additional game streaming, there likely won't be a problem. After all, there's nothing more frustrating than paying for excessive features and add-ons that you won't use.