From indie smash hits like Into The Breach to the narrative masterpiece of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, Netflix Games has come a long way since its inauspicious start. Today, two new games have been announced for the platform, coming later this year to mobile from publisher Rogue Games.

The first game, Dust & Neon, will be launching on February 16th alongside its release on additional platforms. It's a top-down shooter that offers some unique mechanics that help it stand out. For example, each bullet must be loaded manually, nicely breaking up fast-paced gunfights.

Dust & Neon's fast-paced roguelite gameplay looks perfect for mobile devices. Rather than being railroaded through each level, you can explore each section in-depth, breaking into houses and scavenging supplies. There are no loading screens, so every part of the game is a seamless experience.

The second game, Highwater, couldn't be more different. Players will have to survive in a world amidst a climate catastrophe, where the ice caps have melted and oceans have covered much of the world's landscape. It's a turn-based strategy/adventure game where you'll have to scavenge supplies, fight off enemies, and solve puzzles.

Highwater comes from the studio behind Golf Club: Wasteland, which offers a stunning view of a post-apocalyptic wasteland through a golfer's eyes. Highwater's post-apocalyptic setting might be depressingly relatable, but it looks like another masterpiece. There's no release date yet, but we have been told that the game will arrive on Netflix Games "soon."

Both Dust & Neon and Highwater have both been designed for touch screens but will also be fully compatible with external controllers. This seems especially relevant for Dust & Neon, where the visceral shooter controls are likely best experienced with physical thumbsticks. Both games are multi-platform releases, but existing Netflix subscribers will be able to access them at no extra cost across Android and iOS. Of course, if you're looking for more excellent Netflix Games titles in the meantime, we have you covered.