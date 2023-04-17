Netflix has cemented itself as one of the best entertainment apps out there and there’s no questioning its importance in the content streaming space. But games are equal parts entertaining and monetizable, and hence tangentially related to the company’s core business. Netflix Games on Android are now quite popular, with a few unique titles and distinct art styles propelling their fame. Things are looking up for the brand in more ways than one as Halo Infinite’s creative head has now joined Netflix Games.

Earlier this year, Halo Infinite creative lead Joseph Staten announced his departure from Microsoft. The executive’s association with the Halo series began around 2000 as a writer and director for cinematics on Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2, Eurogamer reports. He quit in January 2023 and has now joined Netflix Games as a creative director for an original AAA game which should be playable on multiple platforms.

Importantly, Staten’s tweet mentions “multi-platform,” indirectly confirming Netflix Games’ intentions to expand beyond developing just mobile games. Earlier this year, we got a whiff of Netflix Games’ plans to make the current mobile-only titles playable on TV. The company seems unafraid of making bold moves like switching to cloud gaming despite Google Stadia’s recent exit from the industry, and now, poaching serious talent from established game developers. A new AAA title doesn’t seem too far-fetched with the right tech and team.

In the tweets announcing the new position, Staten said there’s nothing better than collaborating to develop iconic virtual worlds with mysteries and adventure. So it’s a collaborative role, but if Staten’s involvement is significant and the Halo series is a demonstration of capability, Netflix Games’ first big-ticket title could be worth the wait. That said, Netflix hasn't spoken of such plans officially yet, but there’s word the mobile games catalog could continue to swell.