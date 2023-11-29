Summary Netflix will allow subscribers to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy through its mobile app, expanding its gaming catalog for users.

While Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition was more or less a rehash of existing games, fans of the franchise understood the replay value. Now, one company is looking to tap into the potential of a relaunch, and surprisingly, it isn’t developer Rockstar Games. Streaming giant Netflix will reportedly allow subscribers to play the games through its app, just in time for the holiday season.

Netflix is expected to drop the GTA trilogy on its mobile app on December 14, and it will also available for pre-registration in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store later today for those who want to install it separately (via The Verge). Remastered versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas make up Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition.

Although the series was released back in 2021, it has yet to make it big on mobile — until now. Those who are already Netflix subscribers will be able to play the games on iOS and Android at no extra cost. The trilogy will be added to Netflix’s game catalog, which certainly has room for improvement.

The streaming company originally launched its gaming initiative back in 2021. To start its venture, it hired Mike Verdu (with a background at Electronic Arts) to serve as the Vice President of Game Development. The platform began with games based on homegrown series, such as Stranger Things, but it didn’t seem to be enough to push the company past its competition.

By 2022, some statistics suggested that only 1% of Netflix users had downloaded a title from Netflix Games, and it hasn’t improved. However, the company seems to be satisfied with the results thus far as it takes more of a “crawl, walk, run” approach. Rather than seeking short-term gain, it appears that Netflix is complacent with a long-term strategy that comes with a greater chance of success. As it looks to expand upon its existing accomplishments on the mobile front, the company is also reportedly looking toward bringing additional games to TV screens. In August 2023, Verdu confirmed that Netflix had started trialing more of its games on TV through streaming technology. While the company’s mobile game selection has grown, its TV-based game selection has remained relatively lackluster up to this point — but it sounds like this could soon change.

Launching well-known titles with existing fans could be key to Netflix finally making headway in the gaming space. Offering such titles on mobile as well might be just the ticket — while there is certainly an endless list of mobile games, nostalgia is a powerful draw for many. Only time will tell just how much success Netflix will have in the industry, but the GTA trilogy is a good start.