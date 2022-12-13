Netflix has just dropped its Year-End-Recap on YouTube, revealing some juicy details regarding some excellent game releases. As you'd expect, the video covers the many games that came to the platform in 2022, from Spiritfarer to Cats & Soup. All that's fine and good, but it's the next bit in the video that drew my attention. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is coming to Netflix Games in 2023, an incredibly awesome beat 'em up that's received nothing but glowing reviews. But that's not all; there are two surprise releases today. The first is Kentucky Route Zero, a favorite around these parts that we knew was coming but is finally here. The second game is Twelve Minutes, a story-rich interactive thriller voiced by big names like James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe.

You can check out Netflix Games' Year-End-Recap directly above. It's worth a watch, showcasing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge about half way through. This is a fairly popular beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games, the same people behind Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, another highly-regarded beat 'em up. While we don't yet have a date beyond 2023, we now know the game is coming, which is good news for 2D brawler fans.

Kentucky Route Zero

Titles coming in the future are all well and good, but people need stuff to play immediately, which is why I was excited to see that Kentucky Route Zero is finally available on Android through Netflix Games. This is an atmospheric point-and-click that offers tons of style with an interesting twist. While you'll want to experience this for yourself, if you already have a Netflix subscription, you can play right now.

So far, performance appears to be pretty good, holding a stable 30FPS on my RedMagic 7. Sadly there does not appear to be any controller support, or at least my SteelSeries Stratus+ doesn't work with the game over Bluetooth. At the very least, the touchscreen controls are on point. Also, this is a game that should last for a while; most playthroughs are 8-9 hours in length.

Twelve Minutes

Kentucky Route Zero isn't the only game that launched today on Netflix Games; we also have Twelve Minutes. This is a top-down interactive thriller featuring a few famous stars for voice work. You're stuck in a twelve-minute time loop, and so you'll have to hunt for clues within this loop in order to escape. The main story should last around four hours, and this is a well-liked game, so it's four hours worth experiencing. Sadly there's no Bluetooth controller support here either; having tested my SteelSeries Stratus+ I was ultimately forced to use the touchscreen. Thankfully the touchscreen controls work well.

All in all, not a bad day for Netflix Games. Not only do we have two new titles to play through that are definitely worth experiencing, but we also have Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge coming sometime in the new year. And this is hot off the heels of some excellent releases in the last three months, like Reigns: Three Kingdoms and Spiritfarer. Clearly, Netflix is serious about offering an awesome catalog of games on Android, so here's hoping we see even more growth in the next year once Shredder's Revenge hits the Play Store.