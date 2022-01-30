When Netflix shares news about its compatibility with various smartphones, it's almost always playing catch-up. That's precisely what we saw a few days ago, when the company started advertising support for Google's Pixel 6 phones. But every once in a while Netflix flips the script, and ends up teasing how it's going to work with a new device before it's even been announced. That's much more the type of situation we find ourselves in this evening, as we see Netflix getting ready to support Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series.

Now, to be fair, Netflix isn't talking about the S22 here in particular. Instead, what we see is that the company has updated its list of chipsets compatible with HD streams to include the Exynos 2100 and Exynos 2200 (alongside a few Unisoc chips we're not concerned with). While the 2100 there is the old silicon inside some international Galaxy S21 phones, the 2200 is Samsung's just-announced chip that will almost certainly find its way into Galaxy S22 models.

There was never any actual risk that Netflix wouldn't support a phone as prominent as Samsung's next flagship, so this discovery is honestly more academic than anything. Still, we're super excited that Unpacked is just over a week away at this point, and can't wait to see the new Galaxy phones (and tablets!) make their debut.

Here's the full slate of new additions to Netflix's device support list:

Netflix is available in HD on the Android phones below. Nokia G11

Nokia G21

Nokia G300

Nokia X100 Compatible chipsets Samsung Exynos 2100

Samsung Exynos 2200

Unisoc T606

Unisoc T610

Unisoc T612

Unisoc T616

Unisoc T618

