Netflix launched a mobile gaming service for its subscribers back in November 2021. Despite the lukewarm release titles comprised of a few old games and a couple of new casual titles, the company has continued its path forward, releasing new games on the Play Store at an even clip. A few weeks ago, Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street landed on the Play Store, and today Dungeon Dwarves is the latest offering from Netflix. Just like the rest of Netflix's mobile game catalog, as long as you are a subscriber to the video streaming service, you can play its mobile games without spending any more money, including the newly-released Dungeon Dwarves.

Dungeon Dwarves is a casual idle RPG where you'll beat up baddies and collect loot, all while upgrading your skills to ensure continued progression. So yes, it's another casual game from Netflix, but at least it's absent of greedy monetization, lending credence to the recent claim that Netflix is taking its foray into gaming seriously.

Here's what you can expect from the game:

New and exciting dungeons to explore. You never know what’s around the next corner...

Use your Dwarves' special abilities to devastate everything on their paths, from stones to walls to monsters and bosses.

Abilities range from heavy weapon strikes on objects to dealing damage on multiple enemy tiles.

Power up your party by leveling up your Dwarves, upgrading special abilities and collecting new gear and weapons.

Discover and smash treasure-filled chests throughout the mines, caverns, jungle and dungeons.

Stick together and keep your Dwarves powered up because you are only as strong as your weakest member.

Even when you're away, the Dwarves keep digging into the deep and mysterious dungeons.

As you can see, Dungeon Dwarves is a typical idle dungeon crawler, but thanks to the fact it isn't filled to the brim with in-app purchases and advertisements, it offers a clear leg up over the competition. For once, we have an idle game that wasn't designed to annoy everyone into spending money, and all you need is a Netflix sub to play. So if you're interested in taking a look, you can grab the installation from the Play Store widget below.

Netflix to counter streaming slowdown by offering 'best gaming service available' Can the company pull it off?

