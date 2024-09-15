You're done with work, hop on the couch to unwind, and reach for the TV remote. But the internet pixies have other plans. Netflix spits out a cryptic error message posing more questions than it answers. It can happen to anyone, and even on the best smart TVs.

We collected the common Netflix error codes and the ways to troubleshoot and fix Netflix errors on phones, laptops, and smart TVs. Before you consider canceling your Netflix subscription, read along to learn how to get Netflix working again in no time.

There are hundreds (if not thousands) of Netflix error codes, and we can't list them all. However, some of these tips could solve all sorts of errors. Try them if they make sense, even if the error code we listed doesn't match yours.

11 Netflix error NW-2-5

A classic case of your internet connection acting up

The official Netflix help page says this common error code appears when your device takes too long to connect to Netflix's servers. There could be many causes for the error. Your internet connection could be slow or down, or your device may not be properly connected to a network. To fix this, try the following:

Check your internet connection . Can other apps on the same device or other devices on the same network access the internet without issues? If not, reset the wireless router and other hardware your internet service company provided. If you still can't access the internet, contact your provider for assistance.

. Can other apps on the same device or other devices on the same network access the internet without issues? If not, reset the wireless router and other hardware your internet service company provided. If you still can't access the internet, contact your provider for assistance. Check the speed of your connection . Netflix can return an error if you are connected to the internet but the speed is too slow. We have a detailed guide on how to do a speed test for Netflix.

. Netflix can return an error if you are connected to the internet but the speed is too slow. We have a detailed guide on how to do a speed test for Netflix. Restart your device . Putting it to sleep or on standby may not work. Instead, turn your TV or game console off and back on again to force it to reconnect to your network. If you use a streaming stick, unplug it for a few seconds and plug it back in.

. Putting it to sleep or on standby may not work. Instead, turn your TV or game console off and back on again to force it to reconnect to your network. If you use a streaming stick, unplug it for a few seconds and plug it back in. Check for network congestion . Public access points like those in hotels and coffee shops may have dozens of devices connected to them at the same time, which may overload the network. Connect to a different network, if possible.

. Public access points like those in hotels and coffee shops may have dozens of devices connected to them at the same time, which may overload the network. Connect to a different network, if possible. Check if a device is hogging bandwidth . A laptop downloading movies or games could slow down the internet for all other devices on the same network.

. A laptop downloading movies or games could slow down the internet for all other devices on the same network. Check if Netflix is accessible on the network you use . You may have to confirm this with your internet provider, as some may block streaming services on their networks. This could be the case in places like college campuses or the hotspots for tourists you rent at the airport.

. You may have to confirm this with your internet provider, as some may block streaming services on their networks. This could be the case in places like college campuses or the hotspots for tourists you rent at the airport. Make sure your device isn't far from your wireless router. Internet speeds slow down the farther you are from a wireless access point. If possible, move your device closer.

10 Netflix error NW-3-6

Did you recently tweak your network settings?

This Netflix error code is tied to a network issue. It could pop up after you change a setting on your network that could interfere with Netflix's connection. To resolve it, try this:

Revert the network settings changes you made . This could include DNS or modem settings made on your device or router.

. This could include DNS or modem settings made on your device or router. Turn off your VPN . Some folks spoof their location with a VPN to access Netflix content from other regions. However, a VPN might be set up on a company laptop or network, which could interfere with Netflix's connection. If possible, turn off the VPN or change to a different country and see if that fixes the error.

. Some folks spoof their location with a VPN to access Netflix content from other regions. However, a VPN might be set up on a company laptop or network, which could interfere with Netflix's connection. If possible, turn off the VPN or change to a different country and see if that fixes the error. Try other steps. If nothing helps, go through the suggestions presented in the paragraphs above: reboot your device, restart your router and internet hardware, confirm that no devices on your network are bogging it down, and make sure your connection speed is sufficient for streaming Netflix.

9 Netflix error TVQ-ST-103, TVQ-ST-113, TVQ-ST-115, and TVQ-ST-122

Network issues or cookie clutter

While Netflix does not go into details, we know these error codes are typically related to network problems. The solutions that are most likely to work include the ones outlined in the previous sections, but clearing those cookies might also work.

Turn off your TV, gaming console, or streaming stick, and then turn it back on.

If that doesn't help, reboot your router and internet hardware.

If you changed your network settings, revert them to their last known working state or reset them to default.

Clear your Netflix cookies (if applicable). On a smart TV or a set-top box, go to netflix.com/clearcookies and follow the instructions.

8 Netflix error 40103

Did you recently install a VPN?

You may get an error 40103 on Netflix for two reasons. Either your Netflix app is outdated, or you activated a VPN service.

Making sure your Netflix app is up to date is easy. The steps vary depending on your device, but the Settings or Apps screens are a good place to start. You can check the Play Store if you have an Android TV.

If you use a VPN or installed applications that could interfere with your device's network settings, turn it off and try again.

7 Netflix error 40102

You guessed it: network issues again

This Netflix error code appears along with the message "Failed to play on the selected device. Please try again later" and is caused by a network issue, according to Netflix. Here is what you can do to fix things:

Check if your device or streaming stick is connected to your network. Turn it off and back on again or update the network password if you recently changed it.

Forget or manually disconnect from the network and then reconnect to it.

If you use a VPN service, turn it off and play the content again.

6 Netflix error UI-800-3

Your device probably needs a reboot

This Netflix error indicates that "information stored on your device needs to be refreshed, or a network issue stopped Netflix from opening," according to the official Netflix help page. Common fixes include:

Restart your device by turning it off and back on again or by unplugging it from the wall and plugging it back in after a minute.

Sign out of Netflix and log back in.

If you don't find a Sign Out option on your TV, use your remote and its navigation buttons to display the Sign Out button. Enter the following: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Up, Up, Up, Up.

If possible, uninstall the Netflix app and download it again.

Restart your wireless router and other internet hardware in use.

5 Netflix error TVQ-PB-101

A restart or logging out might fix this

This Netflix error is caused by data stored on the device you're watching Netflix on. The solutions are identical: restart your device, log out and back in, or reinstall the Netflix app.

However, if you have a Vizio Smart TV, perform a factory reset or update the TV to its latest firmware. If the error persists, contact the manufacturer for assistance.

4 Netflix error 113

Troubles logging in

Did you forget your Netflix email or password? This error means your login credentials were incorrect. First, confirm you're using the right email by searching your inbox for an email confirming your Netflix registration. Secondly, enter the right password. Reset it if you forgot it. If all else fails, reinstall the Netflix app and try again.

3 Netflix error E101 or NQM.407

Payment problems

These error codes mean there's a problem with your current payment method. A recent payment attempt may not have gone through, either because your card is out of funds or it expired. Also, check with your bank if the payment (or the card) is blocked. In any case, switching to a different card resolves the issue.

2 Netflix error E118

Your device doesn't support Netflix ads

If you get this error, you may be subscribed to a Netflix plan with ads. The error could indicate that the device you're watching Netflix on isn't compatible with an ad-supported plan, likely because it's an older TV model or a device with Android 7 or older. However, it could mean the Netflix app needs to be updated.

To solve the issue, install the latest version of Netflix (or your web browser if that's where you watch Netflix). If the error persists, your options aren't great. You'll upgrade your plan or the device you watch Netflix on.

1 Netflix error NSES-500

An issue with Netflix's servers has occurred

This error points to a server issue. It's Netflix, not you. It should go away if you refresh the Netflix web page. Even if that doesn't fix things, Netflix usually resolves problems within 10 to 15 minutes. Additionally, use a service like Downdetector to check if other users can't connect to Netflix.

Have you tried turning it off and on again?

Technology can be awesome when it works and awful when it doesn't. You can resolve many common Netflix errors easily and quickly by restarting your hardware, rebooting or reinstalling your software, or making sure you're not a mile and a half away from your router. Now that Netflix is up and running, reward yourself with an episode of One-Punch Man or an incredible Netflix game. You earned it!