Creating a Netflix profile gives you extensive control over viewing restrictions, playback settings, personalized suggestions, and more. Multiple profiles are also helpful if you enjoy relaxing with the Netflix games included in your subscription, as game saves are assigned to each profile.

We walk you through how to create a Netflix profile on the desktop site and mobile app. You can follow this guide whether you're on your computer or one of our favorite budget tablets. We also show you how to change and delete profiles. For this guide, we assume you have a Netflix account with an active subscription.

How to create a Netflix profile on a desktop

Creating a Netflix account on a desktop computer has no benefits over creating one on a mobile device. You'll have access to the same features. If you're using Netflix on a smart TV, the steps for creating an account should be similar.

Go to the Netflix website and sign in. Hover your mouse over your profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Click Manage profiles from the drop-down menu Click Add Profile from the Profiles window Enter a name for the new profile.

If you're creating a profile for someone under 12, tap the Child checkbox to limit content they can see to that rated for ages 12 and under.

How to create a Netflix profile on mobile

Creating a Netflix profile on mobile creates the same profile on every other device your account is signed in to.

Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account. Tap My Netflix in the lower-right corner of your screen. Close Tap your profile name at the top of your screen. Tap Add Profile from the Profiles pop-up window. Enter a name for the new profile. Close Toggle the Children's profile switch for children aged 12 or under.

How to modify or delete a Netflix profile

After you've created a profile, modify it to suit the user. This is where you set a display language, maturity ratings, and a profile picture. Using a profile for the first time prompts you with some important settings, but you can modify a profile further by following these steps.

Open the new profile. If you've just created one, you should be signed in. Select your profile icon. Close Select Manage Profiles. Select the profile you want to modify. Toggle the settings you want to modify. Close You can also delete a profile from this screen.

To modify settings like maturity ratings, you must sign in with the account owner's password.

Multiple Netflix profiles are vital for large households

Netflix no longer lets users share accounts between different households. If this means Netflix is no longer worth the monthly subscription fee, cancel it and consider subscribing to one of these great value subscription services.